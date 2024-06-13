Thoughtful and Unique Best Friend Gifts to Treat Your BFF

It's often easy to shop for casual friends -- you can get away with a good gift and you're usually not too worried about it being great. But it's a different story when it comes to your best friend. You want a present for your bestie to be the right mix of thoughtful and personal, which is sometimes downright tricky. And then you have to factor in your budget as well.

Luckily, we've done the deep dive for you and come up with thoughtful and unique gifts that will delight your BFF, no matter the occasion or your price point. Between meaningful photo gifts, custom "Besties" sweatshirts, a fern made for friends and more, you're bound to find something for your lifelong pal. Here's our list of gifts that are sure to brighten your best friend's day.

GLDN GLDN Endless necklaces A modern friendship necklace These GLDN Endless friendship necklaces are stunning, especially if you're looking for something a little more sophisticated than the heart-shaped plastic version from your childhood. When you're together, the two necklaces make a circle, which reminds us of the nursery rhyme lyric, "A circle is round, it has no end. That's how long I want to be your friend." The necklace comes in 14 karat gold fill ($142 for two), silver ($126 for two) or 14 karat solid gold ($442 for two). There's also the option to buy a single necklace instead. You can customize the length (up to 24 inches) without an additional cost. See at GLDN

The Bouqs The Bouqs Co. Best Fern plant Gift your best friend a best fern You already have a best friend, and they need a "best fern" too! This pun-tastic 6-inch Bird's Nest Fern from The Bouqs Co. is beautiful, comes in a cute pink pot and is fairly low-maintenance (like most great BFFs). It requires watering every one to two weeks and will do best in a bright room, but away from a window. If your pal has even the slightest green thumb, it should grow for years -- right along with your friendship. $79 at The Bouqs Co.

Shutterfly Shutterfly Simple Border Glitter Block For besties who shine brightest together Are you truly best friends if you don't have a picture of yourselves together in a frame filled with glitter? Thought not. This Shutterfly frame can be shaken like a snow globe and has just the right amount of silver sparkle to be magical. It can be personalized with the photo of your choice as well as custom text along the bottom. See if you can narrow down your favorite snapshot with your bestie and jump on this affordable, fabulous gift. $45 at Shutterfly

Target You Are My Favorite mug A functional gift for your favorite friend With this cute mug from Target, you can remind your BFF every morning of how much they mean to you. It's simple, sweet and affordable too. It makes for a great "just because" gift, especially for those friends who always start their day with a cup of joe at home. If you want to add something extra, consider including one of these excellent coffee subscriptions along with it. $7 at Target

Mark & Graham Mark & Graham leather keepsake photo travel case Bring your bestie with you when you travel Do you wish you could bring your best friend with you everywhere? Well, now you can -- sort of. This Mark & Graham travel case has a slot on the interior top for a photo, so at least the picture version of your BFF can be stowed away with you any time. These fun, functional cases can also be personalized with a name or special message on the outside. This would be an especially great gift for besties in a wedding party or if you're all taking a trip together. $49 at Mark & Graham

Amazon Bestie candle For friendships that burn bright This cheeky candle is sure to bring a smile to your best friend's face. It has a refreshing lavender scent, is made from 100% natural soy wax and boasts 65 hours of burn time. It's a fun gift for a BFF, especially if you're the one who's made those "terrible decisions." The same brand also sells a "hug in a jar" candle, if that's more your speed. $19 at Amazon

Etsy Vitamin Me The best medicine for a bestie If you're looking for a super thoughtful gift and have some time on your hands, a bottle of "Vitamin Me" is the perfect present. This set comes with 60 real pill capsules and corresponding blank pieces of paper for writing notes to your BFF. You simply write a note on the little strip of paper, roll it up and stick it in one of the pill capsules. Write inside jokes on them or special memories you've shared, and just imagine how excited your bestie will be to open each one. $20 at Etsy

Amazon Besties sweatshirt Wear your BFF love on your sleeve Every group of besties needs personalized sweatshirts, right? This version from Amazon won't break the bank and can be customized with the year you became friends and your names. You can also opt for a T-shirt, crewneck sweatshirt or hoodie and pick from nine different colors too. You'll want to purchase a matching one for yourself, of course! $20 at Amazon

I Dew Care I Dew Care 'Let's Get Sheet Faced' sheet mask set For a night of pampering with your pal Give the gift of a relaxing spa night at home with your bestie with these hilariously named sheet masks from I Dew Care. The 14-piece set comes with six varieties of masks so you can both choose one that suits your skin's needs that day. There's one that tightens pores, another that calms stressed skin, one that brightens, and more. Don't forget to snap lots of ridiculous photos of you wearing the masks -- that's half the fun. $27 at Ulta