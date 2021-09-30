Best food subscription gifts for 2021

Deal Savings Price















A delicious food or booze subscription just may be the perfect gift. When you sign someone up for a food or drink club, they'll get a pleasant (and likely delicious) surprise delivery each month. A little nosh or tipple to brighten their day. Each time that package shows up with a mysterious bar of dark chocolate, package of fragrant spice or bottle of regional hot sauce, they'll think of you.

See? Now that's some serious gifting gold.

If you want to lay a little monthly yum on someone this holiday, your options for incredible food and drink subscriptions are many. Most of these food-of-the-month clubs and edible subscriptions make excellent gifts, but finding the best monthly food club to gift your friends, family or colleagues takes a bit of sleuthing.

From salty snack sacks filled with treats from far-off places to algorithm-instructed wine tastings, fancy chocolate or cheese boxes, these boxes of excellent edibles (and drinkables) will get delivered on the regular for as long as you choose to keep them coming.

These are the best (yep, I tested 'em all) food and drink subscriptions to gift someone this holiday.

Goldbelly If you're too busy to plan a cross-country road trip to nosh on all the best eats this land. has to offer, Goldbelly has a backup plan and you'll spend way less on gas. This is the Best of Goldbelly subscription and it includes three months of curated monthly boxes with some truly legendary food from places like New York's Magnolia Bakery or the famed Russ & Daughters deli. Each delivery is different and they can't be modified, but that's really the fun of it and Goldbelly does a great job of making sure everything is packaged safely and securely. Three months of the Best of Goldbelly is $229.

RawSpiceBar Spice is the backbone of any great food I've ever had. As a person who cooks often but doesn't have great access to fresh spices, I can say I would love this gift. Raw Spice Bar sends 2 ounces of a spice or a spice blend such as Indian garam masala or Japanese furikake. Plus, you get chef-tested recipes to make with each one, all for under $10 a month. The best part is the spices come freshly ground -- unlike everything you get at the supermarket. And believe me, they will be able to tell the difference.

Murray's Cheese Varieties of cheese are endless, which makes the cult food a perfect subscription candidate. Iconic New York cheese shop Murray's has a few subscription options to choose from if you want to hook someone up with ridiculously good cheddars, bries and manchegos each month. While we're not talking about budget cheese here, you can prepay for three months of cheese deliveries for $175 total. Each shipment will include three to four expertly selected cheeses from the masters at Murray's. I've personally tested the melty wares from Murray's subscription and can confirm this is a grade A food club to join.

Bokksu The Bokksu collects some of the best snacks from Japan and compiles them in a one-time or recurring monthly curated tasting box. I've both given and received a Bokksu and it is always a hit. Inside the unmistakable orange boxes, you'll find eats like seaweed tempura, green tea and lemon cakes along with Japanese candy such as yuzu gummies and matcha-strawberry Kit-Kats. What's more, Bokksu includes some info-packed literature explaining a bit about each, including historical and cultural significance. Bokksu boxes start at $40 per month for subscriptions and $50 for a one-time send. Read more: The best snack subscription boxes in 2021

Vinebox This wine subscription from Vinebox (starting at $158) is the best way to add variety to someone's varietals without committing to full bottles. The selections are cleverly portioned as glass-size samples of the world's greatest producers and styles.

Wine may seem like the fallback gift with a, perhaps rightful, reputation as impersonal. Winc, like a few of the other wine clubs, is hoping to change that by delving deep inside your palate and making ordering wine by mail an engaging experience. If there's someone on your list you suspect would love to learn more about wine or their own preferences -- strange as that may sound -- a Winc subscription is a great place to start. The company starts you off with a profile and palate analysis, and then sends wines it thinks you'll like. Each time you rate them so the shipments from various producers start to jibe better with your taste. Winc monthly memberships start at an affordable $39 (plus $9 shipping) for three bottles per month. You can buy a gift card for as few or as many months as you'd like to bequeath, or just send a one-time shipment of wine. Who doesn't love that? Read more: The best wine subscriptions in 2021

Fuego Box Hot sauce people are very serious about the stuff and Fuego Box makes a perfect gift for anyone who is a bit of a hothead. Fuego Box's hot sauce subscriptions start at $18 a month -- although $30 a month for three bottles is a much better deal. There are also plenty of one-off gift boxes like this one with hot honey, peach habanero hot sauce and spicy garlic seasoning. Plus, Fuego Box is a small business that supports other small businesses, so you can feel good about that.

Bar & Cocoa Chocolate is about as safe as it gets, making this a great gift for someone you're not sure what to buy -- or a known chocolate lover, of course. Bar & Cocoa chocolate club will send some of the best bars in the biz (four full bars per month, to be exact) and we're not talking mass-produced Hershey here either. Some of the premier chocolate producers include Amano, Chocolate Madagascar and A. Morin. All are ethical, sustainable and eco-conservative. Like I said -- the good stuff. A three-month subscription starts at $129 total but you can spring for a six or 12-month run and any of them can be canceled at any time.

Mouth.com The best thing about Mouth is the seemingly endless options for gift boxes, baskets subscriptions and more. I'd venture to guess that even if you're not sure what food gift you're looking for, you're still bound to find it in the sprawling online marketplace of quality eats. Mouth has monthly subscriptions for everything from pickles to cocktails, jerky and general snacks. You can also peruse the gifts, where there are even more options like a Backyard Bonfire Bites box or a Bloody Mary Cocktail Kit.

ButcherBox For a meat-eating foodie, a box of high-end meats is never a bad call and your gifting options abound in 2021. We've tried ButcherBox several times and it stands out as the best service for gifting a meat box or subscription for the grilling gal in your life. Other online butchers specialize in niche beef such as KC Cattle Co's stock of 100% American wagyu. Another newcomer, Porter Road, has some interesting cuts and holiday bundles, while old standby Rastelli's will let you curate a box of meat and seafood to send. See our favorite online butchers to find a little something meaty to gift to your favorite carnivore.

