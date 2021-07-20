Best Buy is having a sitewide flash sale right now, here are the best deals we found

Angela Lang/CNET

Surprise! There's a big sale happening at Best Buy for the next 24 hours. These Flash Sales pop up from time to time on Best Buy's website, and most of the time there's at least one or two cool things on sale that everyone can appreciate. You can check out the full list of everything on sale , but if you're just looking for the highlights we've picked out a few of the really good deals for you to enjoy.

David Carnoy/CNET Apple's giant, incredibly powerful over-the-ear headphones sound so good it's easy to find yourself trying to justify the equally large price tag. Even at $94 off, these are still a big investment, but if you find yourself at a desk all day every day there's good chance these will be worth it in the long run.

If you're looking for a new laptop for school or work right now, HP's 2-in-1 sale today is a solid option. The bright 13.3-inch touch screen gives you a lot of flexibility, and the combination of 8GB of RAM and a Core i7 processor means you can do anything that isn't high end video editing without slowing down.

Dyson It's tough to beat a good Dyson vacuum, but like everything else with that brand name on the side there's a hefty price to pay for that quality experience. The big upright vac with extra parts included for cleaning pet hair off of things is usually one of the more expensive vacuums on the shelf, but today's deal makes it a lot more affordable overall.