Best Buy has dozens of toys on sale today and these are the best

This would be a good year to get ahead of your holiday shopping. Whether you're doing the bulk of your buying online or in-store, the supply chain is expected to be severely compromised through the end of the year. As of now, most products can still be had, even if shipping times are longer, which is why an early toy sale at Best Buy caught our eye, featuring great gifts in a multitude of toy categories, all ready to be delivered.

From intricate to , and a , some toys are on discount while others include Best Buy gift cards to sweeten the deal. Check out some top picks below and shop the .

Best Buy Lego is both a gift and a project that'll keep idle hands busy for hours. Best Buy has a slew of them on sale from this 647-piece Stormtrooper helmet to a Fast & Furious Dodge Charger. There's even an Adidas Superstar Lego model for the sneakerheads. Depending on the model, you'll get an extra $10, $20 or $30 gift card to use on something else. See all the included Lego sets here.

Hasbro Some games stand the test of time for a reason and Jenga is one of them. Grab the adrenaline-inducing, tower-tumbling game for just $10.

UBTech Amazon's new robot might not be for kids, but this robotic unicorn that lets 'em create custom actions to change color and navigate obstacles definitely is. It's also 50% off right now.