Best 4K Home Security Cameras for 2024
Pack in extra pixels with these high-resolution home security cameras, ideal for broad outdoor views and zooming in on the action.
What to consider
Motion detection
Video storage
Power source
Lighting
Field of view
Night vision
Smart home support
Our Picks
For an extra level of detail (especially outdoors), nothing beats a 4K home security cam -- but they aren’t always easy to find. Our experts have tested dozens of the top smart security cameras in recent years, and we’ve kept our eyes open for winning models with high resolution, including our top pick the Lorex 4K Spotlight cam. With a wireless design you can use indoors or out, free object recognition and local storage without a subscription fee, this standalone Lorex cam is an easy recommendation if you want high-resolution eyes on your property.
We’re also recommending a 4K camera set from Arlo (and it works with Apple!), a more affordable indoor 4K cam from Eufy and other picks for your pixels. Take a look, see what factors matter most when picking a security camera, and take a look at our other picks for outdoor cams and cameras with lights for a full look at your options.
Best home security cams with 4K resolution
Best overall 4K home security camera
Lorex 4K Spotlight Indoor/Outdoor Camera
Lorex excels at higher-resolution security cameras that don’t require a subscription. Like many others, this 4K cam offers free onboard storage and free objection recognition for people, animals and more. The wireless design is easy to mount indoors or outdoors with IP65 weather resistance, and the spotlight backs up the night vision for reactive lighting. There are also important features like two-way audio and compatibility with Alexa or Google Assistant.
We also like that this is a fairly affordable standalone 4K camera. It can be difficult to find a 4K resolution on a single-device solution like this, but Lorex has some of the best options available.
Best wireless 4K home security camera
Arlo Ultra 2 Spotlight Camera Security System (2-Pack)
Arlo takes some of the top spots on our best camera lists thanks to its high-quality camera design and plethora of features, including two-way audio and color night vision. It also has the best smart home support on this list, one of the few 4K cameras that works with Apple HomeKit and Samsung SmartThings as well as Alexa and Google Home. The cams also have an incredible 180-degree field of view, so it’s easy to capture a large space.
These 4K cams are usually available in a pack (think about putting one at the front door and one in the backyard or balcony), but that does have an advantage. The included hub allows you to use local storage if you prefer to stay off the cloud. However, an Arlo subscription (starting at $8 per month) also adds object recognition and other features, so we typically recommend it with cams like these. You can add more Ultra 2 cams to the hub if you want, or buy the hub and a cam separately to save money.
Best solar 4K security camera
EufyCam S330 Camera (2-Pack)
Eufy’s two-cam pack can support cloud storage with a subscription, but the set also has expandable storage from 1TB to 16TB, so you can avoid subscription fees if you’d prefer. But our favorite part is Eufy’s built-in solar panels. Place these battery cams where they’ll catch a bit of sunlight, and they’ll recharge their batteries over time, greatly cutting down on battery management.
Eufy also offers object recognition including human, vehicles and pets. The hub also allows for more advanced facial recognition, a relatively new AI feature we’re seeing from brands like Nest and SimpliSafe as well.
Best indoor 4K home security camera
Eufy S350 Indoor Dual-Cam
Most 4K security cams are outdoor models, which is where 4K shines the most (especially with a bright light). But we want to include an indoor model as well, because 4K has its role here as well. The higher resolution also benefits large open floor plans and users who want all the details they can get about what their kids are doing, what a pet has in its mouth and more.
Eufy’s dual cam 4K/2K solution also includes a 3x zoom to focus on specific details, and tracking for the pan/tilt cam so it can follow recognized objects anywhere. We found it compact, accurate and very quiet, an ideal indoor monitoring cam. Plus, it has Eufy specialties like an onboard local storage option and free Alexa/Google Home support.
Best budget 4K home security camera
Reolink Argus 3 Ultra
The Argus 3 Ultra offers a standalone design with a 4K resolution and a wireless design that works well with an optional Reolink solar panel. It’s one of the more affordable 4K options (we’ve seen it discounted to below $100) and offers color night vision for better night viewing.
The cam also provides free object recognition and supports both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. So far, so good, but you will have to give up two-way audio for this model. If you don’t plan on talking out of the cam, that could be a worthwhile trade to save some money.
|Best 4K Home Security Cams
|Lorex 4K Spotlight Indoor/Outdoor Camera
|Arlo Ultra 2 Spotlight Camera Security System (2-Pack)
|EufyCam S330 Camera (2-Pack)
|Eufy S350 Indoor Dual-Cam
|Reolink Argus 3 Ultra
|Price
|$200
|$600
|$630
|$130
|$140
|Night vision
|Color night vision
|Color night vision
|Yes
|32-foot night vision
|Color night vision
|Power
|Battery
|Battery
|Battery
|Wired
|Battery with solar option
|Audio
|Two-way audio
|Two-way audio
|Two-way audio
|Two-way audio
|N/A
|Video storage
|Local storage via microSD card (included)
|Local storage via microSD card (not included) or cloud storage with subscription
|Local storage 16GB expandable, or cloud storage with subscription
|Local storage with microSD card (not included) or cloud storage with subscription
|Local storage with microSD card (not included)
|Motion detection
|Yes, with person, animal, vehicle recognition
|Yes, with person, package, vehicle, animal recognition available with subscription
|Yes, with human, vehicle, pet, face recognition
|Yes, with person, animal recognition and tracking
|Yes, with person, animal, vehicle recognition
|Voice assistant
|Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant
|Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit/Siri, Samsung SmartThings
|Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant
|Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant
|Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant
|Review score
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|8
|N/A
Other 4K security cameras we tested
Reolink RCL-810A 4K PoE Camera: This Reolink model is an excellent option for a Power over Ethernet camera that’s located well away from Wi-Fi. Overall, we prefer the Argus line for more general home use, which is why this more specialized model didn’t quite make it on our list.
Lorex H13: This Lorex cam is a bit more suited for commercial uses than residential properties, although it’s still an option 4K pick.
What factors to consider when picking a 4K home security camera
Motion detection
A 4K resolution doesn’t do much good unless the camera can alert and record when something is happening. The best motion detection includes object recognition for humans, animals and cars. We like to see object recognition for free, but more and more brands are charging for it. We also like to see motion activity zones and privacy zones to help improve accuracy and block out areas you don’t want the camera looking.
Video storage
4K video can take up a lot of space, so video storage options are especially important to capture detail. Local storage is subscription free and keeps your video out of the cloud, but you’ll need to invest in a larger microSD card to make management easier. Cloud storage is an option but it usually requires a $5 to $8 monthly subscription to enable.
Power source
Many of our 4K picks are battery models, which allow for much easier placement and let you know when you need to recharge them. But wired cams, or wireless cams with a cable option, allow you to set up the cameras and leave them without ever worrying about battery life, which some users prefer.
Lighting
4K details work best with a light source lighting up the area. These cameras pair well with spotlights. However, if you have nearby lighting already like porchlights or floodlights, you may be able to skip this feature.
Field of view
Field of view refers to how wide the angle the camera lens covers. It’s an important give-and-take with a 4K resolution. The wider the field of view, the more pixels it may take up, which means you may sacrifice a bit of image clarity. However, we generally prefer that compromise since the 4K resolution still adds plenty of detail and a wide field of view is especially useful outdoors.
Night vision
Night vision is a pleasant addition to any outdoor 4K camera that will be working in the dark. It doesn’t directly affect resolution, but night vision tends to show better results with a better camera. Color night vision is a major quality boost for this feature.
Smart home support
Look for a camera that works with your existing smart home setup, including voice assistants like Alexa and platforms like Google Home or Apple Home. If possible, check our reviews on a cam before you buy: Platform compatibility can take different forms and sometimes there’s a clear winner.
Where should I put a 4K security camera?
Put those pixels to work by giving a 4K camera plenty to see. Place it in an area with no nearby awnings, branches or potential blockages. Choose a central location. Higher is generally better for capturing a wide area, but it’s not absolutely required with the right angles. We have a guide on a few of the best spots to choose here. Above garage, patios and porches is a common decision for many homes.
FAQs
What exactly does 4K mean in home security cams?
4K refers to a high resolution, or the number of pixels (small dots of visual data) that an image can contain. The more pixels, the more detail the image has, which leads to clearer, sharper video. Of course, the results are better on a larger, high-quality screen that’s compatible with a 4K resolution, but today’s modern smartphones and tablets can also benefit from the greater visual clarity -- especially when you zoom in.
On a technical level, 4K resolution refers to 3,840 x 2,160 pixels, rounded up to “4K.” It’s often used interchangeably with UHD or Ultra High Definition, but UHD may mean anything over HD/1080p.
How far can 4K security cams see?
Resolution is a factor in how far security cams can see, but only one of many. The design of the lens, the placement of the cam, zoom functions and image sensor quality all play their part. Most security cams can see between 30 and 100 feet. To reach the high end of that range and still benefit from the detail, a 4K resolution is important.
Do homes need a 4K security camera?
It’s not always necessary. In our tests, we find that a 2K cam is plenty for most outside uses. Yards, driveways and other areas just aren’t large enough to fully benefit from a 4K resolution -- even less so indoors. But for capturing the most detail, zooming in on objects or faces and similar tasks, 4K is a key feature.
Does field of view matter in 4K cameras?
Yes. Field of view allows the camera to capture more information, which makes a higher pixel count even more important to get all the details. 4K pairs very well with a broader field of view angle.