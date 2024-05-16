X

Article updated on May 16, 2024

Best 4K Home Security Cameras for 2024

Pack in extra pixels with these high-resolution home security cameras, ideal for broad outdoor views and zooming in on the action.

Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission.
A Lorex 4K spotlight cam with lights on, posted on a stucco wall at night.
Best overall 4K home security camera
Lorex 4K Spotlight Indoor/Outdoor Camera
arlo-ultra-product-photos-2
Best wireless 4K home security camera
Arlo Ultra 2 Spotlight Camera Security System (2-Pack)
Two Eufy S330 cameras lay next to a HomeBase hub on a gray surface, light by bright lights.
Best solar 4K security camera
EufyCam S330 Camera (2-Pack)
The Eufy S350 cam sits on a wood table with a curious cat.
Best indoor 4K home security camera
Eufy S350 Indoor Dual-Cam
A Reolink Argu cam mounted to a white outdoor well with fresh rain.
Best budget 4K home security camera
Reolink Argus 3 Ultra
For an extra level of detail (especially outdoors), nothing beats a 4K home security cam -- but they aren’t always easy to find. Our experts have tested dozens of the top smart security cameras in recent years, and we’ve kept our eyes open for winning models with high resolution, including our top pick the Lorex 4K Spotlight cam. With a wireless design you can use indoors or out, free object recognition and local storage without a subscription fee, this standalone Lorex cam is an easy recommendation if you want high-resolution eyes on your property.

We’re also recommending a 4K camera set from Arlo (and it works with Apple!), a more affordable indoor 4K cam from Eufy and other picks for your pixels. Take a look, see what factors matter most when picking a security camera, and take a look at our other picks for outdoor cams and cameras with lights for a full look at your options.

Best home security cams with 4K resolution

Pros
  • Excellent 4K resolution on a standalone device
  • Built-in spotlight
  • Free object recognition
  • 32GB of free onboard storage
  • Indoor/outdoor design
Cons
  • You may need to upgrade the storage lots of 4K videos
Power Battery
Night vision Color night vision
Motion detection Yes, with person, animal, vehicle recognition
Smart home support Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant
Best overall 4K home security camera

Lorex 4K Spotlight Indoor/Outdoor Camera

Lorex excels at higher-resolution security cameras that don’t require a subscription. Like many others, this 4K cam offers free onboard storage and free objection recognition for people, animals and more. The wireless design is easy to mount indoors or outdoors with IP65 weather resistance, and the spotlight backs up the night vision for reactive lighting. There are also important features like two-way audio and compatibility with Alexa or Google Assistant.

We also like that this is a fairly affordable standalone 4K camera. It can be difficult to find a 4K resolution on a single-device solution like this, but Lorex has some of the best options available.

A Lorex 4K spotlight cam with lights on, posted on a stucco wall at night.
Pros
  • Great smart home support
  • Hub allows for local storage
  • Wireless and compact design
  • 180-degree field of view
Cons
  • Expensive
  • Not available as standalone cams at this resolution
Power Battery
Night vision Color night vision
Motion detection Yes, with person, package, vehicle, animal recognition available with subscription
Smart home support Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit/Siri, Samsung SmartThings
Best wireless 4K home security camera

Arlo Ultra 2 Spotlight Camera Security System (2-Pack)

Arlo takes some of the top spots on our best camera lists thanks to its high-quality camera design and plethora of features, including two-way audio and color night vision. It also has the best smart home support on this list, one of the few 4K cameras that works with Apple HomeKit and Samsung SmartThings as well as Alexa and Google Home. The cams also have an incredible 180-degree field of view, so it’s easy to capture a large space.

These 4K cams are usually available in a pack (think about putting one at the front door and one in the backyard or balcony), but that does have an advantage. The included hub allows you to use local storage if you prefer to stay off the cloud. However, an Arlo subscription (starting at $8 per month) also adds object recognition and other features, so we typically recommend it with cams like these. You can add more Ultra 2 cams to the hub if you want, or buy the hub and a cam separately to save money.

arlo-ultra-product-photos-2
Pros
  • Built-in solar panels
  • Lots of expandable local storage
  • Thorough object recognition
  • Free Alexa and Google Assistant support
Cons
  • Expensive
  • Solar cams take more careful placement
Power Battery
Night vision Yes
Motion detection Yes, with human, vehicle, pet, face recognition
Smart home support Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant
Best solar 4K security camera

EufyCam S330 Camera (2-Pack)

Eufy’s two-cam pack can support cloud storage with a subscription, but the set also has expandable storage from 1TB to 16TB, so you can avoid subscription fees if you’d prefer. But our favorite part is Eufy’s built-in solar panels. Place these battery cams where they’ll catch a bit of sunlight, and they’ll recharge their batteries over time, greatly cutting down on battery management.

Eufy also offers object recognition including human, vehicles and pets. The hub also allows for more advanced facial recognition, a relatively new AI feature we’re seeing from brands like Nest and SimpliSafe as well.

Two Eufy S330 cameras lay next to a HomeBase hub on a gray surface, light by bright lights.
8 /10

CNET Score

Performance 9 Usability 6 Features 8 Design 9
Pros
  • Dual-cam pan/tilt design for all indoor details
  • Local or cloud storage choices
  • Compact and quiet
  • Optical zoom and tracking
Cons
  • Wired only
  • Eufy’s app has a learning curve
Power Wired
Night vision 32-foot infrared
Motion detection Yes, with person, animal recognition and tracking
Smart home support Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant
Best indoor 4K home security camera

Eufy S350 Indoor Dual-Cam

$130 at Amazon

Most 4K security cams are outdoor models, which is where 4K shines the most (especially with a bright light). But we want to include an indoor model as well, because 4K has its role here as well. The higher resolution also benefits large open floor plans and users who want all the details they can get about what their kids are doing, what a pet has in its mouth and more.

Eufy’s dual cam 4K/2K solution also includes a 3x zoom to focus on specific details, and tracking for the pan/tilt cam so it can follow recognized objects anywhere. We found it compact, accurate and very quiet, an ideal indoor monitoring cam. Plus, it has Eufy specialties like an onboard local storage option and free Alexa/Google Home support.

The Eufy S350 cam sits on a wood table with a curious cat.
Pros
  • More affordable than many picks
  • Wireless design with solar compatibility
  • Free object recognition
Cons
  • No two-way audio
Power Battery
Night vision Color night vision
Motion detection Yes, with person, animal, vehicle recognition
Smart home support Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant
Best budget 4K home security camera

Reolink Argus 3 Ultra

The Argus 3 Ultra offers a standalone design with a 4K resolution and a wireless design that works well with an optional Reolink solar panel. It’s one of the more affordable 4K options (we’ve seen it discounted to below $100) and offers color night vision for better night viewing.

The cam also provides free object recognition and supports both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. So far, so good, but you will have to give up two-way audio for this model. If you don’t plan on talking out of the cam, that could be a worthwhile trade to save some money.

A Reolink Argu cam mounted to a white outdoor well with fresh rain.
Other 4K security cameras we tested

Reolink RCL-810A 4K PoE Camera: This Reolink model is an excellent option for a Power over Ethernet camera that’s located well away from Wi-Fi. Overall, we prefer the Argus line for more general home use, which is why this more specialized model didn’t quite make it on our list.

Lorex H13: This Lorex cam is a bit more suited for commercial uses than residential properties, although it’s still an option 4K pick.

Show more

What factors to consider when picking a 4K home security camera

The wireless Blink Outdoor 4 security camera sits perched on a fence.
Amazon

Motion detection

A 4K resolution doesn’t do much good unless the camera can alert and record when something is happening. The best motion detection includes object recognition for humans, animals and cars. We like to see object recognition for free, but more and more brands are charging for it. We also like to see motion activity zones and privacy zones to help improve accuracy and block out areas you don’t want the camera looking.

Video storage

4K video can take up a lot of space, so video storage options are especially important to capture detail. Local storage is subscription free and keeps your video out of the cloud, but you’ll need to invest in a larger microSD card to make management easier. Cloud storage is an option but it usually requires a $5 to $8 monthly subscription to enable.

Power source

Many of our 4K picks are battery models, which allow for much easier placement and let you know when you need to recharge them. But wired cams, or wireless cams with a cable option, allow you to set up the cameras and leave them without ever worrying about battery life, which some users prefer.

Lighting

4K details work best with a light source lighting up the area. These cameras pair well with spotlights. However, if you have nearby lighting already like porchlights or floodlights, you may be able to skip this feature.

Field of view

Field of view refers to how wide the angle the camera lens covers. It’s an important give-and-take with a 4K resolution. The wider the field of view, the more pixels it may take up, which means you may sacrifice a bit of image clarity. However, we generally prefer that compromise since the 4K resolution still adds plenty of detail and a wide field of view is especially useful outdoors.

Night vision

Night vision is a pleasant addition to any outdoor 4K camera that will be working in the dark. It doesn’t directly affect resolution, but night vision tends to show better results with a better camera. Color night vision is a major quality boost for this feature.

Smart home support

Look for a camera that works with your existing smart home setup, including voice assistants like Alexa and platforms like Google Home or Apple Home. If possible, check our reviews on a cam before you buy: Platform compatibility can take different forms and sometimes there’s a clear winner.

Show more

Where should I put a 4K security camera?

A man adjusts a Ring Spotlight Cam Plus installed on white exterior siding.

The Ring Spotlight Cam Plus is a welcome iteration of Ring's outdoor cams.

 Ring

Put those pixels to work by giving a 4K camera plenty to see. Place it in an area with no nearby awnings, branches or potential blockages. Choose a central location. Higher is generally better for capturing a wide area, but it’s not absolutely required with the right angles. We have a guide on a few of the best spots to choose here. Above garage, patios and porches is a common decision for many homes.

Show more

FAQs

What exactly does 4K mean in home security cams?

4K refers to a high resolution, or the number of pixels (small dots of visual data) that an image can contain. The more pixels, the more detail the image has, which leads to clearer, sharper video. Of course, the results are better on a larger, high-quality screen that’s compatible with a 4K resolution, but today’s modern smartphones and tablets can also benefit from the greater visual clarity -- especially when you zoom in.

On a technical level, 4K resolution refers to 3,840 x 2,160 pixels, rounded up to “4K.” It’s often used interchangeably with UHD or Ultra High Definition, but UHD may mean anything over HD/1080p.

How far can 4K security cams see?

Resolution is a factor in how far security cams can see, but only one of many. The design of the lens, the placement of the cam, zoom functions and image sensor quality all play their part. Most security cams can see between 30 and 100 feet. To reach the high end of that range and still benefit from the detail, a 4K resolution is important.

Do homes need a 4K security camera?

It’s not always necessary. In our tests, we find that a 2K cam is plenty for most outside uses. Yards, driveways and other areas just aren’t large enough to fully benefit from a 4K resolution -- even less so indoors. But for capturing the most detail, zooming in on objects or faces and similar tasks, 4K is a key feature.

Does field of view matter in 4K cameras?

Yes. Field of view allows the camera to capture more information, which makes a higher pixel count even more important to get all the details. 4K pairs very well with a broader field of view angle.