Best 4K Home Security Cameras for 2024

Motion detection

A 4K resolution doesn’t do much good unless the camera can alert and record when something is happening. The best motion detection includes object recognition for humans, animals and cars. We like to see object recognition for free, but more and more brands are charging for it. We also like to see motion activity zones and privacy zones to help improve accuracy and block out areas you don’t want the camera looking.

Video storage

4K video can take up a lot of space, so video storage options are especially important to capture detail. Local storage is subscription free and keeps your video out of the cloud, but you’ll need to invest in a larger microSD card to make management easier. Cloud storage is an option but it usually requires a $5 to $8 monthly subscription to enable.

Power source

Many of our 4K picks are battery models, which allow for much easier placement and let you know when you need to recharge them. But wired cams, or wireless cams with a cable option, allow you to set up the cameras and leave them without ever worrying about battery life, which some users prefer.

Lighting

4K details work best with a light source lighting up the area. These cameras pair well with spotlights. However, if you have nearby lighting already like porchlights or floodlights, you may be able to skip this feature.

Field of view

Field of view refers to how wide the angle the camera lens covers. It’s an important give-and-take with a 4K resolution. The wider the field of view, the more pixels it may take up, which means you may sacrifice a bit of image clarity. However, we generally prefer that compromise since the 4K resolution still adds plenty of detail and a wide field of view is especially useful outdoors.

Night vision

Night vision is a pleasant addition to any outdoor 4K camera that will be working in the dark. It doesn’t directly affect resolution, but night vision tends to show better results with a better camera. Color night vision is a major quality boost for this feature.

Smart home support

Look for a camera that works with your existing smart home setup, including voice assistants like Alexa and platforms like Google Home or Apple Home. If possible, check our reviews on a cam before you buy: Platform compatibility can take different forms and sometimes there’s a clear winner.