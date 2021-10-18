Boil and bubble with this $30 electric tea kettle

Bella

True tea snobs know that certain teas steep better at different temperatures. Green tea, for instance, should be steeped in water at around 175 degrees F and not boiling, while some even more delicate teas do best in water that's colder than that. Those temps are nearly impossible to nail in a stovetop teapot but this will hit them on the head every time with one press of a button. This tea-drinkers kettle is normally $60 but you can grab it for 50% right now at Best Buy, down to $30 for today only.

The Bella kettle holds 1.7 liters of water and gets to a roaring boil in just a few minutes. It has temperature presets for green tea, black tea, herbal tea and delicate, as well as a built-in steeper basket for brewing fresh pots of loose leaf tea.

This is a no-brainer gift for a tea drinker on your list. Pair it with one of these five great tea subscriptions and you'll be steeped in gratitude before long. For more tea kettle options, check out this list of the best electric kettles we tried in 2021.