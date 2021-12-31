Tesla recall Fortnite Book of Boba Fett PS5 restock tracker Xbox Series X restock tracker
Featured Home Security Home Internet Smart Home Kitchen & Household Yard & Outdoors Energy & Utilities
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Everything worth buying in Bed Bath & Beyond's new years clearance sale

Get big savings on bedding, kitchen appliances, bath, dining, and more.

Bed Bath and Beyond is running its clearance sale! Ring in the new year with the low prices you've never seen before. Find exclusive deals on items for every room in your home. Grab the amazing year-end deals on bedding, bath, dining, kitchen, storage & cleaning, home decor, curtains & widows, furniture, smart home, and health & beauty.

If you want to upgrade your home or update your kitchen, there are plenty of items with huge discounts to shop only for a limited time. Here are the top picks from the clearance sale. All the items are selling fast and make sure to grab these deals before an item goes "out of stock". If you aren't a Beyond Plus member yet, signup for the free trialto get 20% off all your holiday shopping and save on every purchase through 1/31/22. 

Kitchen Deals

Cuisinart Cordless Rechargeable Mini Chopper in Brushed Silver: $64

Save $16
Bed Bath and Beyond

Cuisinart's Rechargeable Mini Chopper is a cordless rechargeable mini chopper that chops and grinds at the touch of a button. It has auto-reversing smart power blade functions and boasts a 20-minute runtime per charge. This stainless steel chopper comes with a 3-year limited manufacturer's warranty. 

$64 at Bed Bath & Beyond

Capresso H2O Plus Glass Water Kettle: $48

Save $12
Bed Bath and Beyond

Capresso H20 Water Kettle is made of heat-resistant German Schott-DURAN® glass. This kettle looks stunning with the glass construction. The heating element is concealed with sleek stainless steel. This kettle features a slip-free textured underside handle and a drip-free pouring design.  

$48 at Bed Bath & Beyond

Natural Home 1-Gallon Moboo Compost Bin in Charcoal: $24

Save $6

Bed Bath and Beyond

The Moboo Compost Bin from Natural Home is the must-have product for your kitchen. This is the perfect item to store all your food scraps before transferring them to an outdoor compost area. It has a filter in the lid to absorb odors for up to 6 months. This environmentally-friendly compost bin comes with a 1-gallon capacity. 

$24 at Bed Bath & Beyond

Chef'sChoice International Electric 1 3/4-Quart Kettle: $40

Save: $10
Bed Bath and Beyond

This Chef'sChoice electric kettle body has an all-brushed stainless steel construction. The heating element is concealed and never comes in contact with the water so there is no build-up of objectionable mineral deposits on it. This kettle has an Illuminated on-off switch and cool touch bottom. 

$40 at Bed Bath & Beyond

More kitchen deals:

Bedding Deals

Therapedic Wholistic 2-Pack Down Alternative Standard/Queen Bed Pillow: $25

Save: $10
Bed Bath and Beyond

Upgrade your bedroom with the Therapedic Wholistic Down Alternative Bed Pillows made of 100% cotton. These plush pillows are made with 400-thread-count cotton that is soft to the touch. Includes 2 bed pillows and has built-in antimicrobial properties. 

$25 at Bed Bath & Beyond

Brookstone n-a-p Heated Plush Throw Blanket: $36

Save: $24
Bed Bath and Beyond

Stay cozy this winter with the plush n-a-p Plush Blanket from Brookstone. This is an electric blanket gives extra comfort and features a plug-in controller with 4 easy settings. This blanket is specially knit for softness, durability and easy care. The electric blanket shuts off automatically after 4 hours and comes with a 5-year limited manufacturer's warranty. 

$36 at Bed Bath & Beyond

Snow Leopard Faux Fur 3-Piece Twin Comforter Set: $25

Save: $25
Bed Bath and Beyond

Snow Leopard Faux Fur is a classic fashionable faux fur snow leopard comforter that has a contemporary stripe pattern, with carved textures throughout. This comforter is the perfect update for your bedroom and comes in three sizes - Twin, Queen, and King. Twin is only available now to buy and both the Queen and King sizes are out of stock.  

$25 at Bed Bath & Beyond

Primera Flor 6-Piece Reversible King Quilt Set in Red: $60

Save $60
Bed Bath and Beyond

The Primera Flor Quilt Set will bring an elegant look to your bedroom with a lovely poinsettia print reversing to a medallion pattern. It has coordinating pillow shams and throw pillows. This comes in two sizes Queen and King. Each Primera Flor Quilt Set is sold separately.

$60 at Bed Bath & Beyond

More Bedding deals:

Bath Deals

H for Happy Merry 20-Inch x 30-Inch Bath Rug: $8

Save $7
Bed Bath and Beyond

Add a festive look to your bathroom with this bath rug made of cotton for underfoot comfort. Adhered skid-resistant backing keeps the rug in place on any floor surface. This product is 100% cotton and machine washable. 

$8 at Bed Bath & Beyond

Marmalade 72-Inch x 72-Inch Stripe Multicolor Shower Curtain: $14

Save $6
Bed Bath and Beyond

This gorgeous multicolor vertical stripe shower curtain adds vibrancy and bold color to your bathroom. It has 12 metal grommets for hanging. The curtain is 100% polyester and machine washable. 

$14 at Bed Bath & Beyond

H for Happy Christmas Tree Soap Dispenser: $6

Save $6

Bed Bath and Beyond

The H for Happy Tree soap dispenser has got a colorful design of whimsical trees in green and red. This adds whimsical detail to your bathroom and is perfect for dispensing hand soap or lotion. It is made of stoneware material and easy to clean.  

Wamsutta Collective 72-Inch x 72-Inch Boston Shower Curtain: $15

Save $15
Bed Bath and Beyond

Enhance your bathroom beauty with this elegant Wamsutta Collective Boston shower curtain. This curtain features lace embellishments for a stunning look that can be paired with a variety of styles and colors. The shower curtain is made of 60% cotton and 40% polyester and you can buy this at 50% off. 

$15 at Bed Bath & Beyond

More Bath deals:

Dining Deals

Cambridge Silversmiths Logan Rainbow Mirror 20-Piece Flatware Set: $80

Save $20
Bed Bath and Beyond

Your dining table will look vibrant & colorful with the Logan Rainbow Mirror 20-Piece Flatware Set from Cambridge Silversmiths. The Unique aurora finish 20-pc. set includes - 4 salad forks, 4 dinner forks, 4 dinner knives, 4 dinner spoons, and 4 teaspoons. Its dishwasher safe and comes with a 25-year manufacturer's warranty. 

$80 at Bed Bath & Beyond

Artisanal Kitchen Supply Stainless Steel Cheese Knives (Set of 3): $32

Save $8
Bed Bath and Beyond

The Stainless Steel Cheese Knife Set from Artisanal Kitchen Supply is a must-have item in your dining room. Cut the perfect slices of your favorite cheeses at your family gathering or dinner party. This set includes - a cheese plane, a soft cheese knife, and a hard cheese knife. These are stainless steel and come with a lifetime manufacturer's warranty. 

$32 at Bed Bath & Beyond

Leaf Appetizer Plates (Set of 4): $8

Save $17
Bed Bath and Beyond

Entice your guests with this Leaf Appetizer Plates crafted with a glossy finish. The sculpted leaf shape plates upgrade the look of your table when dining with your family or friends. This is microwave and dishwasher safe and comes with 1-year limited manufacturer's warranty. 

 

$8 at Bed Bath & Beyond

Dailyware 3-Piece Footed Platter Set: $24

Save $6
Bed Bath and Beyond

Artistically designed footed platter set brings an elegant makeover to your dining table. This is perfect for everyday use and made of glass. This set includes one 7.5" footed platter, one 10.5" footed platter and one 13" footed platter. 

$24 at Bed Bath & Beyond

More Dining deals: