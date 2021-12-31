Everything worth buying in Bed Bath & Beyond's new years clearance sale

Bed Bath and Beyond is running its ! Ring in the new year with the low prices you've never seen before. Find exclusive deals on items for every room in your home. Grab the amazing year-end deals on bedding, bath, dining, kitchen, storage & cleaning, home decor, curtains & widows, furniture, smart home, and health & beauty.

If you want to upgrade your home or update your kitchen, there are plenty of items with huge discounts to shop only for a limited time. Here are the top picks from the clearance sale. All the items are selling fast and make sure to grab these deals before an item goes "out of stock". If you aren't a Beyond Plus member yet, to get 20% off all your holiday shopping and save on every purchase through 1/31/22.

Kitchen Deals

Bed Bath and Beyond Cuisinart's Rechargeable Mini Chopper is a cordless rechargeable mini chopper that chops and grinds at the touch of a button. It has auto-reversing smart power blade functions and boasts a 20-minute runtime per charge. This stainless steel chopper comes with a 3-year limited manufacturer's warranty.

Bed Bath and Beyond Capresso H20 Water Kettle is made of heat-resistant German Schott-DURAN® glass. This kettle looks stunning with the glass construction. The heating element is concealed with sleek stainless steel. This kettle features a slip-free textured underside handle and a drip-free pouring design.

Bed Bath and Beyond The Moboo Compost Bin from Natural Home is the must-have product for your kitchen. This is the perfect item to store all your food scraps before transferring them to an outdoor compost area. It has a filter in the lid to absorb odors for up to 6 months. This environmentally-friendly compost bin comes with a 1-gallon capacity.

Bed Bath and Beyond This Chef'sChoice electric kettle body has an all-brushed stainless steel construction. The heating element is concealed and never comes in contact with the water so there is no build-up of objectionable mineral deposits on it. This kettle has an Illuminated on-off switch and cool touch bottom.

Bedding Deals

Bed Bath and Beyond Upgrade your bedroom with the Therapedic Wholistic Down Alternative Bed Pillows made of 100% cotton. These plush pillows are made with 400-thread-count cotton that is soft to the touch. Includes 2 bed pillows and has built-in antimicrobial properties.

Bed Bath and Beyond Stay cozy this winter with the plush n-a-p Plush Blanket from Brookstone. This is an electric blanket gives extra comfort and features a plug-in controller with 4 easy settings. This blanket is specially knit for softness, durability and easy care. The electric blanket shuts off automatically after 4 hours and comes with a 5-year limited manufacturer's warranty.

Bed Bath and Beyond Snow Leopard Faux Fur is a classic fashionable faux fur snow leopard comforter that has a contemporary stripe pattern, with carved textures throughout. This comforter is the perfect update for your bedroom and comes in three sizes - Twin, Queen, and King. Twin is only available now to buy and both the Queen and King sizes are out of stock.

Bed Bath and Beyond The Primera Flor Quilt Set will bring an elegant look to your bedroom with a lovely poinsettia print reversing to a medallion pattern. It has coordinating pillow shams and throw pillows. This comes in two sizes Queen and King. Each Primera Flor Quilt Set is sold separately.

Bath Deals

Bed Bath and Beyond Add a festive look to your bathroom with this bath rug made of cotton for underfoot comfort. Adhered skid-resistant backing keeps the rug in place on any floor surface. This product is 100% cotton and machine washable.

Bed Bath and Beyond This gorgeous multicolor vertical stripe shower curtain adds vibrancy and bold color to your bathroom. It has 12 metal grommets for hanging. The curtain is 100% polyester and machine washable.

H for Happy Christmas Tree Soap Dispenser: $6 Save $6 Bed Bath and Beyond The H for Happy Tree soap dispenser has got a colorful design of whimsical trees in green and red. This adds whimsical detail to your bathroom and is perfect for dispensing hand soap or lotion. It is made of stoneware material and easy to clean.

Bed Bath and Beyond Enhance your bathroom beauty with this elegant Wamsutta Collective Boston shower curtain. This curtain features lace embellishments for a stunning look that can be paired with a variety of styles and colors. The shower curtain is made of 60% cotton and 40% polyester and you can buy this at 50% off.

Dining Deals

Bed Bath and Beyond Your dining table will look vibrant & colorful with the Logan Rainbow Mirror 20-Piece Flatware Set from Cambridge Silversmiths. The Unique aurora finish 20-pc. set includes - 4 salad forks, 4 dinner forks, 4 dinner knives, 4 dinner spoons, and 4 teaspoons. Its dishwasher safe and comes with a 25-year manufacturer's warranty.

Bed Bath and Beyond The Stainless Steel Cheese Knife Set from Artisanal Kitchen Supply is a must-have item in your dining room. Cut the perfect slices of your favorite cheeses at your family gathering or dinner party. This set includes - a cheese plane, a soft cheese knife, and a hard cheese knife. These are stainless steel and come with a lifetime manufacturer's warranty.

Bed Bath and Beyond Entice your guests with this Leaf Appetizer Plates crafted with a glossy finish. The sculpted leaf shape plates upgrade the look of your table when dining with your family or friends. This is microwave and dishwasher safe and comes with 1-year limited manufacturer's warranty.

Bed Bath and Beyond Artistically designed footed platter set brings an elegant makeover to your dining table. This is perfect for everyday use and made of glass. This set includes one 7.5" footed platter, one 10.5" footed platter and one 13" footed platter.

