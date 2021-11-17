Bed Bath & Beyond Black Friday deals: You can buy them today, but there's a catch

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

Bed Bath & Beyond has kicked off its early Black Friday sales with discounts on brands like Bissell, Shark and Ninja. Here's the catch: You only have five days to shop the deals -- the sale ends Sunday, Nov. 21 -- so you'll need to act fast if there's something you want to buy.

We've combed through some of the best deals we've found so far, from robot vacuums to air frying toaster ovens. Also note that if you're a Beyond Member, you'll get an even bigger discount on some items (you can sign up for a free trial). Plus, check out these sales happening at Walmart, Target, Amazon and Best Buy -- we've also scanned all the ads for the best prices. We'll keep adding new deals as they go on sale.

Bissell The Bissell SpinWave Plus is a robot vacuum and mop duo, and it's currently $100 off. It has sensors to avoid mopping carpeted floors and rugs.

Shark The Shark AI Robot vacuum can empty all the dirt and debris it's picked up into its base. That means you won't have to constantly empty the container during the cleaning cycle.

Neato The Neato D9 robot vacuum is $300 off for members right now, or $200 off for everyone else. It's D-shape allows it to better clean corners, as opposed to a round robot vac.

Breville If you're looking for a juicer, the Breville 3X Bluicer is $60 off. It's a blender/juicer combo so you can make smoothies or fresh juice -- you don't even have to precut your fruits.

Waterpik Brush and floss at the same time? Yes, please. The Waterpik Sonic-Fusion 2.0 flossing toothbrush lets you do just that. Members can get it for $119, and it's $149 for everyone else.

HoMedics A foot massager is a great way to decompress from standing on your feet all day, and the HoMedics Shiatsu Air Pro foot massager is part of the Black Friday deals. It massages the whole foot, with a deep-kneading Shiatsu massage and air compression.

Crux The Crux Artisan Series is an air fryer and toaster oven combo. It can bake, convection bake, broil, crisp and dehydrate foods without using oil.

Ninja As the temperature drops, so does your use of an outdoor grill -- but that doesn't mean grilled foods are off the table. The Ninja Foodi indoor grill can char-grill your foods, marks included. Plus, you can use it to air fry, roast, bake, broil and dehydrate your food. (We had great luck with this Ninja Foodi air fryer, for what it's worth.)