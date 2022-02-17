This Discounted Wireless Weather Station Will Keep You Prepared

Govee

Trying to pick out what to wear for the day or plan for travel? Gone are the days when you had to go outside and check an analog thermometer. You can prepare for the day as soon as you're out of bed. This little device has an outdoor component that wirelessly transmits up to 229 feet so that you can stay informed of outdoor conditions on your indoor display. Get accurate weather forecasting for the next 12 to 24 hours with vivid, easy to distinguish icons that keep you informed on the day's conditions at a glance on a large and bright LCD display. You can when you clip the on-page coupon at Amazon.

The display features three levels of screen brightness when powered by the adapter, as well as a greater than 170 degree viewing angle to ensure you can read the display clearly from any direction. In addition to temperature readings and weather forecasting, the Weather Station also monitors humidity, barometric pressure and the phases of the moon. It is versatile beyond just keeping track of what is going on indoors and outdoors, though, functioning as an alarm clock and calendar, as well. Upgrade to the hassle-free technology of the Govee Wireless Weather Station today, and stay prepared for any weather you may have to weather.