At $39, You Can Afford to Surprise Mom With Two Dozen Roses for Mother's Day

Roses are a classic gift that always make a statement. So if you're not sure how to tell the person that you love how you feel, you can let roses do the talking. For $39, Rose Farmers will send to your mother, grandmother or any other maternal figure in your life to remind her how special she is to you.

When you make your purchase, you'll receive a voucher for a farmer's choice bouquet. Just head over to the and place your order using that voucher code. Surprise Mom and get a blind-box of fresh-from-the-farm long-stem roses in a mystery color that will be revealed when she opens the box. Shipping is included, so there are no hidden fees attached to this offer, though some option upgrades such as a vase or bouquet add-ins may be available for an additional cost.

One important note: If you want your Mom's flowers delivered for Mother's Day weekend, make sure you place your order by May 3 at 11 a.m. ET (8 a.m. PT). Because this voucher excludes Saturday and Sunday deliveries, roses will be delivered by Friday, May 6. If you wish to wait until a later date to redeem your rose delivery, you have 90 days from the date of purchase to use a voucher. It's also worth noting that this offer cannot be combined with any other promotions.