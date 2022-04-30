At $39, You Can Afford to Surprise Mom With Two Dozen Roses for Mother's Day

Roses are a classic gift that always make a statement. So if you're not sure how to tell the person that you love how you feel, you can let roses do the talking. For $39, Rose Farmers will send 24 beautiful long-stem roses to your mother, grandmother or any other maternal figure in your life to remind her how special she is to you.
When you make your purchase, you'll receive a voucher for a farmer's choice bouquet. Just head over to the Rose Farmer's website and place your order using that voucher code. Surprise Mom and get a blind-box of fresh-from-the-farm long-stem roses in a mystery color that will be revealed when she opens the box. Shipping is included, so there are no hidden fees attached to this offer, though some option upgrades such as a vase or bouquet add-ins may be available for an additional cost.
One important note: If you want your Mom's flowers delivered for Mother's Day weekend, make sure you place your order by May 3 at 11 a.m. ET (8 a.m. PT). Because this voucher excludes Saturday and Sunday deliveries, roses will be delivered by Friday, May 6. If you wish to wait until a later date to redeem your rose delivery, you have 90 days from the date of purchase to use a voucher. It's also worth noting that this offer cannot be combined with any other promotions.