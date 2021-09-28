Amazon's new Smart Thermostat takes on Nest with a low $60 price

Amazon

Amazon unveiled the Amazon Smart Thermostat at its 2021 invite-only launch event Tuesday. The $60 smart device works with Alexa, according to Dave Limp, Amazon senior vice president for devices and services. The Amazon Smart Thermostat is available for preorder now and is scheduled to be released Nov. 4.

Alexa can automatically adjust your temperature preferences depending on whether you're home. You can also set up Alexa routines with your smart thermostat. For example, you can set up a "goodnight" routine and Alexa will turn down the heat or cooling in your home.

The device was created in partnership with Honeywell Home and is designed to keep your home at a comfortable temperature while not compromising on energy efficiency. In addition, Limp says the smart thermostat will work with most existing HVAC systems (heating, ventilating, and air conditioning).

The Smart Thermostat is Amazon's first such device, taking on products from Google's Nest brand, Ecobee and partner Honeywell.

Amazon didn't livestream its presentation to the general public, but in invitations that went out last week, the company promised attendees "news about our latest Amazon devices, features and services." Last year's event included revamped Echo and Echo Dot speakers, the Always Home Cam Ring drone, and a rotating smart display.