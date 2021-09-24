Amazon's Echo and Ring devices launch event: Our live coverage starts now

Getty Images

It's been a busy last couple of months in tech product land. We've had Samsung show off its folding phones like the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, Apple has announced its iPhone 13 and new iPad Mini, and Microsoft introduced its second-generation Surface Duo phone and new Surface Studio laptop. On Tuesday, Amazon will hold its big product event for the year, during which we usually get upgrades to popular devices like the Echo Dot, which normally starts at $50 but is regularly on sale for as little as $19. There's also Amazon's Ring home security subsidiary.

But Amazon is also known for throwing wacky ideas at the wall, like adding Alexa smarts to a microwave or an analog clock. Amazon even created a mood ring, of sorts, that you can talk to. And don't forget the floating guard drone announced from its Ring division.

Day 1 launches 7:30 a.m. PT 7:30 a.m. PT Amazon often announces a handful of "Day 1" products -- experimental devices to measure market interest. They've ranged from microwaves and clocks to wearable rings and glasses -- and they don't always survive long. It's tough to guess what Amazon will try out next, but our guess is as good as yours. How about an Alexa-enabled garbage can? Speaking of Alexa, the assistant is also likely to see some updates. Last year the Echo Show got Netflix and support for group calling. A focus on features that support remote work, like teleconferencing and productivity management, would be timely and on brand.

Good morning 7 a.m. PT 7 a.m. PT And it begins. Amazon's 2021 fall Echo event is happening today, Sept. 28, at 9 a.m. PT. Amazon won't be livestreaming its invite-only presentation to the general public, but the company has promised attendees "news about our latest Amazon devices, features and services", according to invitations that went out Sept. 20. We're anticipating news across all of Amazon's device and services categories. In years past, Amazon has unleashed literally dozens of new devices at its events, big and small. From the Echo Auto to the rotating Echo Show 10 to that odd Echo Wall Clock. Of course, new Echo Dots and Echo speakers are often the centerpiece.

When



Amazon's event will start Tuesday, Sept. 28, at 9 a.m. PT, noon ET, 5 p.m. BST, and Sept. 29 at 2 a.m. AEST. (Sorry, Australia.)

Where

Amazon's event will be invite-only for the press, but we'll be covering everything here on CNET, with a live blog, as well as news stories, analysis and reviews you can get only from us.