Amazon's Echo and Ring devices launch event: How to get all the details live

Getty Images

It's been a busy last couple of months in tech product land. We've had Samsung show off its folding phones like the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, Apple has announced its iPhone 13 and new iPad Mini, and Microsoft introduced its second-generation Surface Duo phone and new Surface Studio laptop. On Tuesday, Amazon will hold its big product event for the year, during which we usually get upgrades to popular devices like the Echo Dot, which normally starts at $50 but is regularly on sale for as little as $19. There's also Amazon's Ring home security subsidiary.

Read more: All the rumors of the products planned for Amazon's big reveal

But Amazon is also known for throwing wacky ideas at the wall, like adding Alexa smarts to a microwave or an analog clock. Amazon even created a mood ring, of sorts, that you can talk to. And don't forget the floating guard drone announced from its Ring division.

Read more: Ring's police problem never went away. Here's what you still need to know

Now playing: Watch this: Amazon-branded TVs coming soon, Facebook's smart glasses...

When



Amazon's event will start Tuesday, Sept. 28, at 9 a.m. PT, noon ET, 5 p.m. BST, and Sept. 29 at 2 a.m. AEST. (Sorry, Australia.)

Where

Amazon's event will be invite-only for the press, but we'll be covering everything here on CNET, with a live blog, as well as news stories, analysis and reviews you can get only from us.