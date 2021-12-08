New iPhone SE, 3 Apple Watch models coming? Moderna booster shot and omicron Popeye's meme kid now state football champ Squid Game: Most trending TV show in 2021 Best Christmas gifts 2021 PS5 restock tracker
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Amazon's best-selling pet food container is 66% off right now

Grab the Gamma2 airtight storage vault for $18 and keep that kibble fresh for Fido.

vault2.png
Gamma2

Dogs and cats can't tell us when food has gone stale but that doesn't mean they should be forced to eat it. Make things right with a quality airtight storage container such as the Gamma2 Vault. It's Amazon's No. 1 best-selling pet food container and it's currently down as much as 66% right now.

As you might guess, there are different sizes available that will likely work better for your pet. All of them are on sale but the best deal is on the Vault with room for 35 pounds of food. It's down from the normal price of $53 to just $18 right now.

Shop the full Gamma2 Vault sale here.