Amazon toy deal: Save $20 when you spend $100 or more

Crank out the rest of your holiday shopping, and save 20 bills while you're at it.

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift.

Amazon has a deal on toys and games that'll help you knock about a bunch of holiday gift shopping in one place. Right now, if you spend $100 or more on select toys and games and you'll get an automatic $20 wiped from your cart at checkout. That's the good news. The even better news is that the selection includes toys and games that kids (and maybe even some adults) will actually want.

Choose from whacky and irreverent card game hits like the Exploding Kittens, Throw Throw Burrito and Cards Against Humanity. But it's not just games included in the pre-holiday promotion: Grab a foldable Razor scooter3D printing doodle pens or a smiley face Chia Pet for someone with a tiny green thumb. 

The savings are automatically applied at checkout. Just add enough toys and games to get your cart over $100 and see $20 vanish from your total just like magic. 