Amazon Prime Day Dates Are Official, 48 Hours of 'Lowest Prices Ever' Start July 12

We knew Amazon Prime Day was scheduled to take place in July, but we didn't know the exact dates until now. Amazon has officially confirmed that Prime Day will be a 48-hour event that takes place on July 12 and July 13 this year. The annual event is set to offer shoppers a wide variety of discounts on things from Beats headphones to Casper mattresses, iRobot vacuums and much more. As you'd expect, nearly all of Amazon's own hardware will also be on sale, with deals starting well before Prime Day kicks off.

Prime Day will be looking more global than ever in 2022, too. Amazon's press release notes that shoppers in "Austria, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, the UK, the US, and for the first time ever in Poland and Sweden" will be able to participate in this year's event. Furthermore, separate regional Prime Day events will be coming later this summer for India, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt.

Impatient shoppers won't need to wait for July, however. Amazon announced that its first wave of early Prime Day deals will begin on June 21. Some of the early teases include up to 55% off Amazon devices including the Echo Show 5, Kindle Paperwhite, Ring Alarm, Halo Band, Eero Wi-Fi systems and more. There will also be Fire TVs on sale, with prices starting at $90.

This year, Amazon hopes to make the best Prime Day deals even easier to find by offering personalized deal recommendations through Alexa reminders. People who shop from June 28 through July 11 will be able to get 0% APR on three equal monthly payments through Affirm on purchases of $50 or more. Amazon is also offering a $200 gift card upon approval for the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card, which scores Prime members 6% back at Amazon and Whole Foods on Prime Day, and 5% for the rest of the year, plus 2% back at restaurants, drug stores and gas stations, plus 1% back anywhere else Visa is accepted.