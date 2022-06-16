Prime Day 2022 Dates Confirmed for July 12 and 13

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide for everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

What's happening Amazon Prime Day 2022 is scheduled for July 12 and 13. Why it matters Inflation-strapped shoppers will get some much-needed price relief on a wide array of products. What's next Early sales and deals start on June 21.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 will take place on July 12 and July 13 of this year, the retailer has confirmed. That returns the annual megasale event to its traditional mid-July slot, after two years of pandemic-related rescheduling. As in years past, Prime Day will offer online shoppers deep discounts on a wide range of Amazon's inventory, from Beats headphones to Casper mattresses to iRobot vacuums and especially Amazon's own family of devices.

Prime Day will be looking more global than ever in 2022, too. Amazon's press release notes that shoppers in "Austria, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, the UK, the US, and for the first time ever in Poland and Sweden" will be able to participate in this year's event. Furthermore, separate regional Prime Day events will be coming later this summer for India, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt.

Impatient shoppers won't need to wait for July, however: Early Prime Day deals will begin on June 21. Some of the early teases include up to 55% off Amazon devices including the Echo Show 5, Kindle Paperwhite, Ring Alarm, Halo Band, Eero Wi-Fi systems and more. There will also be Fire TVs on sale, with prices starting at $90.

This year, Amazon hopes to make the best Prime Day deals even easier to find by offering personalized deal recommendations through Alexa reminders. People who shop from June 28 through July 11 will be able to get 0% APR on three equal monthly payments through Affirm on purchases of $50 or more. Amazon is also offering a $200 gift card upon approval for the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card, which scores Prime members 6% back at Amazon and Whole Foods on Prime Day, and 5% for the rest of the year, plus 2% back at restaurants, drug stores and gas stations, plus 1% back anywhere else Visa is accepted.