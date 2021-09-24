Amazon Echo and Ring event live blog: Follow our coverage now

Making lives "better" with "Ambient Intelligence"

9:06 a.m. PT

Amazon begins its event with David Limp, the company's SVP for Devices and Services. He starts by talking about how despite how hard the last 18 months have been, Amazon's been focused on "inventing on behalf of customers."

"Our vision for how we can craft technology to make customers' lives even better," he says. "Our goal has been to not build gadgets but instead devices that are deeply integrated with services. When we're at our best, those services the content, the interactions are front and center, and the device itself fades into the background."

He notes that "ambient intelligence" is a key part of this, an AI that's there when you need it but "recedes into the background," when you don't.

"What you're going to see are examples of our next big leaps forward: science fiction becoming reality," he adds.