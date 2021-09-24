Amazon Echo and Ring event live blog: Follow our coverage now

It's been a busy last couple of months in tech product land. Today, Amazon will hold its big product event for the year, during which we usually get upgrades to popular devices like the Echo Dot, which normally starts at $50 but is regularly on sale for as little as $19. There's also Amazon's Ring home security subsidiary.
Read more: All the rumors of the products planned for Amazon's big reveal
But Amazon is also known for throwing wacky ideas at the wall, like adding Alexa smarts to a microwave or an analog clock. Amazon even created a mood ring, of sorts, that you can talk to. And don't forget the floating guard drone announced from its Ring division.
Amazon's announcements come after we've already had a torrent of releases from the industry's biggest players. Samsung's showed off its folding phones like the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, Apple has announced its iPhone 13 and new iPad Mini, and Microsoft introduced its second-generation Surface Duo phone and new Surface Studio laptop. Now, it's Amazon's turn.
Read more: Ring's police problem never went away. Here's what you still need to know
Follow our live coverage below.
Energy promise9:10 a.m. PT
Amazon says it's working hard to lower its carbon footprint and limit energy use by it's own products. But it also wants to help users lower their own energy use and they're focusing on the HVAC system as a big energy hog in many people's homes. Amazon is introducing a certified smart energy thermostat powered by Alexa. It'll work with most existing HVAC systems and is made in partnership with Honeywell.
Privacy promise9:08 a.m. PT
While Amazon's been criticized for its handling of people's data, particularly its relationships with police departments. As CNET's reported before, Amazon hasn't been fully upfront about the way it handles people's information caught on Ring. Limp said the company's goal is to make privacy the center of what it does.
Making lives "better" with "Ambient Intelligence"9:06 a.m. PT
Amazon begins its event with David Limp, the company's SVP for Devices and Services. He starts by talking about how despite how hard the last 18 months have been, Amazon's been focused on "inventing on behalf of customers."
"Our vision for how we can craft technology to make customers' lives even better," he says. "Our goal has been to not build gadgets but instead devices that are deeply integrated with services. When we're at our best, those services the content, the interactions are front and center, and the device itself fades into the background."
He notes that "ambient intelligence" is a key part of this, an AI that's there when you need it but "recedes into the background," when you don't.
"What you're going to see are examples of our next big leaps forward: science fiction becoming reality," he adds.
Let the tech hype begin9:00 a.m. PT
Tech events have a certain template they tend to follow, even during the pandemic. One of them is that they use upbeat and inspiring music to get you in the mood before they begin. Amazon is no different. Just before everything began, we heard The Head and the Heart's All We Ever Knew, and now Coldplay and BTS are belting out My Universe -- as in what Amazon wants Alexa to control. My universe.
Fire TV stuff we already know8:30 a.m. PT
Amazon's already announced several changes for its Fire TV division, including its Fire TV Omni and Fire TV 4-Series, the first Amazon-branded TVs, starting at $370. The new devices, announced a few weeks ago, are on preorder now, and are due to arrive in October. And before you ask, yes you can bark "Alexa!" orders at it hands-free.
The TVs are relatively basic, offering 4K resolution, HDR and Dolby Vision support, and they come in 65-inch and 75-inch models. Unlike the TCL 5-Series Roku TV or the Vizio M7Q series, which have similar initial pricing, the Fire TV Omni lacks full-array local dimming, quantum dot color and the latest gaming features, so our TV expert David Katzmaier said he doesn't expect image quality "to be in the same league" as similar devices from TCL and Vizio.
Amazon also offers its software for other companies to power their TVs, such as Toshiba's Fire TV Edition.
Ringing in the holidays8 a.m. PT
Today's event will also likely include news from Ring, Amazon's smart home security line. Amazon bought Ring three years ago, and more substantive integrations with Alexa and other Amazon devices and services might finally be coming down the pike.
There's also some the Always Home Cam -- the flying drone camera Amazon teased but didn't release last year. Rumors suggest we could get an update on that today.
It's important to remember that Ring has been contending with all sorts of privacy controversies over the past year, especially with regard to relationships with police. Amazon's addressed some of them with increased privacy and security options, but more still needs to be done.
Making Alexa matter7:46 a.m. PT
We already know some of the changes coming to Alexa, thanks to announcements made at the Alexa Live developers' conference in July. Among the changes were the Amazon Custom Assistant Program that allows third parties to create their own assistants using Alexa's blueprint. Verizon already jumped at the chance, announcing the Verizon Smart Display and the option to say, "Hi, Verizon." (A lost opportunity for anyone hoping for "Verizon, can you hear me now?")
What new Alexa features will be announced this Tuesday is tough to call, but there are almost certainly some new things up Alexa's virtual sleeve.
The company also discussed Matter. Formerly known as Project Connected Home over IP (CHIP), Matter will be a single, IP-based, open-source standard that works over Wi-Fi and supports all major control platforms. It... ahem... matters because it's supposed to act as a universal language that smart home devices from makers like Google, Apple and Amazon could use to connect with and understand each other.
At Alexa Live, Amazon announced plans to integrate Matter into nearly all Echo devices (excluding first-gen speakers) via an over-the-air update. Amazon had slated the software development kit for release late this year, but it has since been pushed to 2022.
Day 1 launches7:30 a.m. PT
Amazon often announces a handful of "Day 1" products -- experimental devices to measure market interest. They've ranged from microwaves and clocks to wearable rings and glasses -- and they don't always survive long. It's tough to guess what Amazon will try out next, but our guess is as good as yours. How about an Alexa-enabled garbage can?
Speaking of Alexa, the assistant is also likely to see some updates. Last year the Echo Show got Netflix and support for group calling. A focus on features that support remote work, like teleconferencing and productivity management, would be timely and on brand.
Good morning7 a.m. PT
And it begins. Amazon's 2021 fall Echo event is happening today, Sept. 28, at 9 a.m. PT. Amazon won't be livestreaming its invite-only presentation to the general public, but the company has promised attendees "news about our latest Amazon devices, features and services", according to invitations that went out Sept. 20.
We're anticipating news across all of Amazon's device and services categories. In years past, Amazon has unleashed literally dozens of new devices at its events, big and small. From the Echo Auto to the rotating Echo Show 10 to that odd Echo Wall Clock. Of course, new Echo Dots and Echo speakers are often the centerpiece.
When
Amazon's event will start Tuesday, Sept. 28, at 9 a.m. PT, noon ET, 5 p.m. BST, and Sept. 29 at 2 a.m. AEST. (Sorry, Australia.)
Where
Amazon's event will be invite-only for the press, but we'll be covering everything here on CNET, with a live blog, as well as news stories, analysis and reviews you can get only from us.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.