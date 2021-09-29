Amazon Astro: How to preorder the $1,000 Alexa robot and everything else announced

Amazon/Screenshot by James Martin/CNET

Amazon's fall invite-only product launch this week predictably unveiled a new line of smart home and security devices (we'll get to those in a minute). But the big reveal was a $1,000 smart robot called Amazon Astro, an Alexa assistant-meets-security-camera on wheels that can move throughout the home to check on your loved ones, make calls, play music and more. But with this bot's feature sets comes more privacy concerns.

Amazon says that Astro will have "out of bound zones" and the ability to disable mics and speakers. All in all, Astro is just one of the many ways bots are coming to life. We'll tell you how you can preorder the smart bot and when it will ship (more below).

In addition to Astro, Amazon introduced the new Echo Show 15, and an updated Halo View fitness band with a screen. A year after it was first announced, the flying Ring drone Always Home camera is finally up for preorder. (Note that the Ring line has been subject to criticism about privacy concerns.) And a truckload of new features and accessories are coming, too. Hey, Disney is bringing interactive Disney characters and commands to life in Echo devices (here's more on Echo wake words) and Alexa Together is a new subscription service for caregivers and their loved ones.

There's a lot to preorder and unpack from yesterday's event. We'll tell you what's available now, how to request the special invitation-only devices and when the new line of products will be available. This story was recently updated.

Amazon/Screenshot by James Martin/CNET Astro is a new robot that brings AI to your home. You can sign up to request an invite today and Astro will ship later this year. It's an adorable robot that follows voice commands and keeps an eye on your home with its periscope camera. Astro can show a live view via the mobile app, so you can check on your home when you're away. Astro works with Alexa Together and Ring Protect Pro, and comes with a six-month free trial of the latter. But Amazon doesn't sacrifice privacy with this home robot. Astro comes with these features: No-go zones

Do not disturb features

Alexa's standard privacy features

Read more: Amazon Astro: 2 prices, sale date, privacy, more to know about the Alexa robot

Amazon/Screenshot by James Martin/CNET Amazon partnered with the Honeywell Home thermostat team to create an Energy Star-certified smart thermostat that competes with Nest. Most customers may be able to get the thermostat for free after utility rebates. It's an Alexa-enabled thermostat that supports routines and automatically adjusts temperatures. It's available for preorder now and will ship starting Nov. 4. A few of the top features you can look forward to include: Control your thermostat using the Alexa app or voice commands

An energy dashboard to breakdown your usage on your Echo device or the Alexa app

Thermostat Hunches, which automatically adjusts the temperature

Amazon/Screenshot by James Martin/CNET Amazon's new Echo Show is bigger than previous models. Now, it comes with a 15.6-inch display and only comes in one color: black. However, you can mount it on the wall or place it on a stand. The newest model now has facial recognition for personalized alerts and more when the hub recognizes your face, tightening the competition with Apple. It also comes with personalized to-do lists, like Google's Hub Max. But the Echo Show 15 comes with a few highly anticipated features. Custom sounds that allow Alexa to listen to specific noises in your home

Visual ID to give you more customized calendars and reminders

Customizable Alexa widgets You'll need to sign up to receive an invite to preorder the Echo Show 15.

Amazon/Screenshot by James Martin/CNET The Amazon Glow is a brand-new kid-friendly smart device that's much different from the Echo Glow. Kids can use the video screen to chat with long-distance family and friends. It includes a silicone mat to read, play and draw with loved ones. You'll also get a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids Plus for access to digital books, games and more. The Amazon Glow comes with a two-year worry-free guarantee if you happen to break it. You can request an invite to the Glow program today. Games and activities from Mattel, Disney, Nickelodeon and Sesame Street

Pre-approved contacts using the Amazon Glow app

Camera with privacy shutter



