Amazon Astro, an Alexa robot for your home: Price, Ring Pro privacy, more

Astro, Amazon's autonomous household robot, made a surprise debut at the tech giant's product launch event on Tuesday. There seems to be a lot more to the little bot than its beatboxing skills. We'll tell you everything we know so far about Amazon's robot assistant. We'll continue to update this story as we get more information about your burning questions -- we've reached out to Amazon for additional comments and information.

How much does Amazon Astro cost and how do I buy it?

Amazon Astro is a Day 1 Edition, meaning it's available via invite-only pre order. You can sign up for an invitation to preorder the Amazon Astro today. The household robot will initially cost $1,000. Upon broader release, Astro's price will go up to $1,450.

When will Amazon release its Astro robot?

So far, Amazon has only said that Astro will be available later this year. We'll update this story when we have a clearer date. Presumably, the Astro robot will ship to preorder customers before January 1, 2022.

What does the Amazon Astro robot do?



A lot. Amazon said the Astro, which is like Alexa on wheels, can monitor home security, keep tabs on your elderly and young family members and generally be at your beck and call for Alexa command needs.

For example, Astro can follow you around as you go through the house, play podcasts or music, set reminders, timers, take photos and more, according to The Verge. The bot is designed to learn your habits to make it most useful in your everyday life. The robot has a little storage bin as well to carry items from room to room, according to Fast Company.

Amazon Astro can also integrate with Ring's security alarm system, capture video clips of events and send them to Ring's cloud. Astro can also travel to the site of a disturbance if a Ring motion or door sensor sounds when you're out of the house, according to The Verge. You can also program Astro to make scheduled patrols around your home with its periscope camera.

Astro also works with Alexa Guard, according to Fast Company. The robot can detect sounds like breaking glass or smoke detectors and alert you. If you think you forgot to turn the stove off, you can send Astro into the kitchen to verify as well.

In terms of remote elderly care, Astro can reportedly recognize faces, look for an elderly person as well as provide status notifications for caregivers. In addition, with Alexa Together integration, you can set up routines for medication reminders or to check blood pressure.

What can't Amazon Astro do?

There are some limitations of course. Currently, Astro reportedly can't climb stairs or go outside, for example. We'll update this list as we learn more.