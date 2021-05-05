Grab the sleek AeroGarden Sprout for $60 right now (save $40)

Mother's Day Gift Guide 2021

If you've been eyeing an indoor smart garden for Mom -- or yourself -- to grow fresh herbs, lettuce and flowers any time of year, the sleek is down to $60 at Best Buy right now. That's $40 off the normal price and as cheap as we've ever seen this model.

The Sprout is perfect for dipping your toe into the indoor smart garden waters. The self-contained seed pods are mess-free, and the Sprout takes care of watering and provides light via LEDs to keep plants in bloom. The smart garden even comes with three pods to get you started: Genovese basil, curly parsley and dill, plus a 3-ounce bottle of plant nutrients.

We've tested plenty of indoor gardens including some AeroGarden models and they work surprisingly well, especially for growing herbs, lettuce and flowers. Vegetables can be a bit trickier but if you (or Mom) would make use of fresh basil, parsley, mint or greens like spinach and lettuce, this is the perfect place to grow them year-round. These self-contained pod gardens do all the watering for you and the LEDs mean you can put them anywhere -- even a room with no windows.

