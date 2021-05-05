Trump's Facebook ban reaffirmed The Martian's Andy Weir writes new space thriller Bidens and Carters photo Tiger King's Carole Baskin launches cryptocurrency Last-minute Mother's Day gifts Stimulus check updates
Featured Home Security Home Internet Smart Home Kitchen & Household Yard & Outdoors Energy & Utilities
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Grab the sleek AeroGarden Sprout for $60 right now (save $40)

The slim indoor pod garden ships for free by Friday and would make an excellent gift for Mom.

This story is part of Mother's Day Gift Guide 2021. CNET editors round up the hottest gadgets for Mom this year.

If you've been eyeing an indoor smart garden for Mom -- or yourself -- to grow fresh herbs, lettuce and flowers any time of year, the sleek AeroGarden Sprout indoor smart garden is down to $60 at Best Buy right now. That's $40 off the normal price and as cheap as we've ever seen this model.

The Sprout is perfect for dipping your toe into the indoor smart garden waters. The self-contained seed pods are mess-free, and the Sprout takes care of watering and provides light via LEDs to keep plants in bloom. The smart garden even comes with three pods to get you started: Genovese basil, curly parsley and dill, plus a 3-ounce bottle of plant nutrients.

We've tested plenty of indoor gardens including some AeroGarden models and they work surprisingly well, especially for growing herbs, lettuce and flowers. Vegetables can be a bit trickier but if you (or Mom) would make use of fresh basil, parsley, mint or greens like spinach and lettuce, this is the perfect place to grow them year-round. These self-contained pod gardens do all the watering for you and the LEDs mean you can put them anywhere -- even a room with no windows.

Read more: The best indoor garden for every type of gardener in 2021