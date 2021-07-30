A 5-quart cast iron Dutch oven is down to $30 right now

Crock- Pot

I could sit here for hours and muse on why I love Dutch ovens. I make all my soups and sauces in them, they're excellent for roasting and braising and I just really love how they look and feel. They can be expensive with fancy French models topping $300. If you suspect you'll be using your Dutch oven a whole lot, you might want to spring for a pricier model. If you're just dipping your toe into the Dutch oven pool, there's on sale for $30 right now on Woot.

This pot normally sells for $80 or more on Amazon so we're talking a very good price on a versatile piece of kitchen equipment. It's available in a soft slate grey. In case you're wondering, 5-quarts is the sweet spot for Dutch ovens, and probably the most popular size. I dug into some reviews on this model and found some complaints about the enamel chipping so you may want to use only wooden utensils to be safe (which is something you should probably do anyway).

That said, if you don't already have a Dutch oven and have been wanting to add one, $30 is a small risk to take on a pot you may fall head over heels for. Oh, and if you can wait until the fall, one of my favorite luxury will often drop down to a door-busting $99 during a holiday flash sale -- but no guarantees.

Read more: Best Dutch oven in 2021: Staub, Lodge, Calphalon, Le Creuset and more