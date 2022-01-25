This 7-piece wooden picture frame set is just $37, today only

If you've been threatening to curate one of those cool picture galleries on that big, boring, empty wall (you know the one), now is definitely the time to do it. Gathering frames is the hard part but SideDeal has a set of seven black, wooden picture frames in various sizes for just $37.
We even scored a free shipping code to use at checkout: Just plug in CNETFS. SideDeal members get an extra 10% off since shipping is already free.
The set includes the following frame sizes, all of which can hang vertically or horizontally.
- (one) 11x14 frame with mat for 8x10 image
- (two) 7x14 frames with mat for two 4x6 images
- (two) 8x10 frames with mat for 5x7 images
- (two) 8x8 frames with mat for 5x5 images