Tuesday deal: Grab a $30 set of Henckels steak knives (carefully)

Serrated steak knives can't be sharpened so if yours have dulled over the years, there's really only one option. For a nice, new sharp set at a nice low price, grab four Henckels steak knives in white, black or red for just $30 -- down from $50.
Henckels has been making knives since the 1730s, so you can bet the company has learned a thing or two about steel by now. The four-pack of knives is forged making them extra strong and sturdy. They have a classic steakhouse look with the Henckels insignia emblazoned on the butt of each knife.
These would make a great addition to your silverware drawer or a gift for a meat-eater on your list.