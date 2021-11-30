Tuesday deal: Grab a $30 set of Henckels steak knives (carefully)

Henckels

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

Serrated steak knives can't be sharpened so if yours have dulled over the years, there's really only one option. For a nice, new sharp set at a nice low price, grab four Henckels steak knives in , or for just $30 -- down from $50.

Henckels has been making knives since the 1730s, so you can bet the company has learned a thing or two about steel by now. The four-pack of knives is forged making them extra strong and sturdy. They have a classic steakhouse look with the Henckels insignia emblazoned on the butt of each knife.

These would make a great addition to your silverware drawer or a gift for a meat-eater on your list.