Best Cyber Monday deals still available New COVID variant: What is omicron? Jack Dorsey steps down as CEO of Twitter The Book of Boba Fett PS5 restock tracker Google Doodle honors Lotfi Zadeh, father of fuzzy logic
Featured Home Security Home Internet Smart Home Kitchen & Household Yard & Outdoors Energy & Utilities
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Tuesday deal: Grab a $30 set of Henckels steak knives (carefully)

Save a cool $20 on this handsome four-pack of meat cutters.

henckels-knives
Henckels
This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift.

Serrated steak knives can't be sharpened so if yours have dulled over the years, there's really only one option. For a nice, new sharp set at a nice low price, grab four Henckels steak knives in white, black or red for just $30 -- down from $50. 

See at Amazon

Henckels has been making knives since the 1730s, so you can bet the company has learned a thing or two about steel by now. The four-pack of knives is forged making them extra strong and sturdy. They have a classic steakhouse look with the Henckels insignia emblazoned on the butt of each knife. 

These would make a great addition to your silverware drawer or a gift for a meat-eater on your list. 