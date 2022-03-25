18 Awesome Mother's Day Gifts for New Moms

New moms have gone through a lot -- physically, emotionally and psychologically. They're busy taking care of a new human (during a pandemic, no less) and it's draining. If there's a new mom in your life, you know she deserves a little splurge for her first Mother's Day. And we have the gifts to spoil her, regardless of your budget.

The internet is chock-full of ideas for new moms, so it can be tricky to sift through all the options. At CNET, we've got a lot of new moms -- and friends and partners of new moms -- so we've managed to distill it down into this list. You'll find the best products here, with something to fulfill all your gifting needs.

If you want to give a busy mom a moment of peace, there are bath bombs or a luxe candle. If you're looking for something practical to make her life easier, consider a baby food maker, infant carrier or meal kit. Or even ship diapers to her door! Give the gift of comfort with (washable) silk pajamas, a cashmere throw blanket or a soft, stylish dress. And if she has a sweet tooth, there's an amazing ice cream gift pack and a nutritious smoothie blend. Self-care is here too, with a vitamin C serum and a motivational water bottle. There are many great options to choose from, so you may not want to limit yourself to just one.

Ergobaby Delete baby-carrier research from Mom's mental load and go for this top model. It's hard to decide whether to choose a baby wrap, sling or structured carrier... there are so many carrier options! The Ergobaby Embrace is the best of them all. It has the ease of a structured carrier and the breathable comfort of a wrap.

Quince Washable silk pajamas are a trend that just makes sense. They feel luxurious but they can go right into the wash along with all the (constant) baby laundry! This tee and shorts set from Quince is a great option and is affordable compared to similar sets. Available in indigo, light blue, light gray, black and almond.

Flatiron Books Illustrator Liz Climo's witty, adorable animal comics make an uplifting Mother's Day gift. Clever observations about motherhood are couched in colorful, cute drawings of creatures. This book is the perfect quick read for a busy new parent. There are over 100 drawings of mom-baby animal pairs to enjoy.

Drunk Elephant Skin care is a rare treat for new moms, and this Drunk Elephant vitamin C serum is a quick way to refresh with a little self-care. C-Firma Fresh Day Serum is safe for pregnant and nursing mothers, and it's designed to increase "radiance and luminosity" to skin. Who couldn't use more of that?

Ouai She may not be able to make it to the spa, but you can invite the new mom in your life to soak in the tub with Ouai's fizzy, moisturizing bath bombs. The package contains six mildly scented jasmine rose bath bombs that will leave her skin silky-smooth. Hot tip: Break the pills in half for twice as many soothing baths.

JuJuBe JuJuBe's Zealous backpack isn't just a utilitarian piece of baby gear, because new moms don't need to settle for frumpy diaper bags when there are stylish options like this. The Zealous backpack truly has it all: nine pockets (parents know this is important), a top handle, changing pad, adjustable comfy straps -- and it's machine washable. Six different styles are available, from solid blush or olive to bold graphics.

One Potato The last thing any new mom wants to do is think about planning meals. One Potato takes the work out of it by shipping everything you need for a tasty dinner right to your door. The only thing left to do is cook! Even that's easy with One Potato. There are no super-involved recipes here. Just easy, tasty meals. You can gift just a couple of meals, or opt for a full subscription.

Bel Kazan A great new outfit can give anyone a confidence boost, but especially new moms who may have new wardrobe considerations. The Bel Kazan Stella dress is a buttery-soft, comfy piece with an easy-access top that works for breastfeeding. The Stella can be dressed up or down, and it has everyone's favorite dress feature: pockets! Available in brick red or pacific teal.

Bouqs It's not a novel idea, but don't discount a beautiful bouquet for Mother's Day. The pastel Bubble Bath arrangement from Bouqs features pale pink roses, white roses, pink carnations, leucadendron and a stunning pincushion protea flower. It's so pretty that Mom might even interrupt her Instagram feed full of baby content for a floral shot.

Baby Brezza Feeding a baby takes a lot of time. Make a new parent's life a little easier with this handy Baby Brezza. If Mom is into making her own food, the Baby Food Maker Deluxe is helpful to have. It steams and blends fruits and veggies, and it even includes reusable pouches so baby can eat on the go.

Venture Pal New moms need plenty of water, especially if they're breastfeeding. Help her get that H2O with one of these colorful gallon bottles -- complete with motivational phrases! Throughout the day she'll see reminder marks with encouragement like "don't give up" and "hydrate yourself" to promote water intake. Genius! Available in 16 colors.

Salt & Straw When it comes to ice cream, Salt & Straw is the cream of the crop. Gift the new mom in your life a delivery of the good stuff. The Oh Baby! gift pack includes a congratulations card and a baby bib. But most importantly it comes with five mouth-watering flavors: Panther Coffee Tres Leches; Salted, Malted, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough; Honey Lavender; Chocolate Gooey Brownie; Cold Brew Cashew Praline.

Voluspa It's hard to find moments of relaxation when you're a new mom, but something as simple as a scented candle can provide some serenity. Voluspa makes a wide selection of beautiful scents like Rose Otto, which comes in a pretty pink glass jar. The 18-ounce candle provides 100 hours of burn time.

Seedlyfe We all know that postpartum moms need healthy foods and plenty of nutrients. Seedlyfe makes a smoothie blend that specifically addresses new moms' needs. Their PostNatal blend was created to replenish essential nutrients like iron and promote breast milk production. The subtle vanilla flavor blends right into her favorite smoothie recipe.

Hello Bello Take a chore off the new parents' hands with a diaper delivery from actress Kristen Bell's company Hello Bello. Their diapers and wipes bundle includes seven packs of diapers, four packs of wipes and 15% off extra items. Made in the USA, these diapers are free of icky stuff like phthalates, artificial fragrance and chlorine processing. Plus they offer cute prints!

State Cashmere When you're a new mom, "Netflix and chill" has a whole new meaning. Upgrade Mom's downtime on the couch with this super-soft, 100% Mongolian cashmere throw. Equally at home in a nursery, State's 50-inch by 60-inch throw blanket comes in neutral colors like camel, gray and white.