10 top holiday gifts for moms

Treat Mom to a luxe present this holiday season -- you know she deserves it! We've rounded up 10 impressive gifts at various price points, so you can pick the perfect present for every type of maternal figure in your life. From luxe pajamas and cashmere to practical boots and a coffee maker, all these items are coveted crowd pleasers. No matter what type of mom is on your list (or what your budget is this year), you can find a winning gift in this roundup.

Read on and plot the perfect holiday gift for the mom on your list. Or add items to your own wish list! But make it quick, because even Santa might get tripped up by supply chain and manufacturing delays this season.

Jenni Kayne Moms love California cashmere brand Jenni Kayne. And maybe you can't splash out on a $175 cardigan, but a cozy beanie at a lower price point could be in Mom's Christmas future. It's a useful winter gift, and this classic, slouchy beanie is oh-so-soft. Available in gray, stone, rust and olive.

Our Place Move over, Always Pan; this year it's all about the Perfect Pot. Same concept -- this cookware has it all. After the success of the multifunctional Always Pan, Our Place designed this 5.5-quart pot to handle everything, from baking to boiling. It takes the place of six or more different kitchen implements, so really you can't afford not to buy one! We love the pretty new blue color, blanch. Read our full review of the Always Pan.

Maya Brenner Initial necklaces from jewelry Maya Brenner have become a motherhood staple. They're a little pricey, but this is a classic piece that Mom will wear for years to come. Starting at $240, you can customize a necklace with her kids' initials, choose yellow, white or rose gold, and decide on a chain length. For some added bling, you can choose pavé for an extra $215.

Merrell Merrell's Shiloh II lace-up waterproof boots are ready for action (and daily life). They're comfy, feature an inside zip and a 50% recycled EVA insole; plus, the rubber outsole has plenty of grip and traction for running winter errands. But they're not all function; we love the Shiloh II style because they're also nice to look at. We think Mom will agree. Available in brick, black and beige (Moonrock).

Illy If the mom on your list craves quality caffeine, but you don't have the budget for a Delonghi Dinamica espresso machine (those will run you $950), we love the slim Illy Y3.3 IperEspresso. Pop in a pod and brew a single cup of coffee or espresso. The Y3.3 IperEspresso is great for a pick-me-up throughout the day -- no more sad, cold coffee cups left in the microwave!

Lunya Lunya's Washable Silk Tee Set is the ultimate sleepwear for the mama who's a little extra. Or the mama who deserves a little luxury in her routine! She'll love how easy this set is; it's silk but you can still toss it in the wash. It's available in nine on-trend colors, so all you need to do is pick her favorite hue. We love the Deep Blue, but you could also go with the festive Opulent Green for the holidays.

United by Form How can Mom resist the chic packaging and lovely scent of a really nice candle? We love United by Form for their sophisticated scents, including Meadow (a combination of rainwater, honey, fig and cypress) and Spirit (leather, smoke, sandalwood, cardamom and papyrus). Cabin is also a great winter choice; it smells like campfire, cedar and amber. Each hand-poured 8-ounce candle has a 50-hour burn time.

L.L. Bean The ultimate cozy gift: slippers. We love L.L. Bean's classic styles because they really hold up. And shoppers agree, year after year. A rep for the company tells us that last season they sold a pair a minute! The Squam Lake style features a plush Australian lambswool interior and a rubber outsole for durability. They're also water- and stain-resistant and available in six colors.

Plants.com If mom has a green thumb, or at least is trying to have one, help her create a green haven in the home. The Fiddle Leaf Fig is a very popular choice and makes a unique holiday gift. Opt for a medium (16 to 18 inches) or large (30 to 36 inches) plant. It arrives ready to gift in a sandstone planter.