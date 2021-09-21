Get choppin' with a $15 set of Cuisinart kitchen knives (save $25)

Cuisinart

Cuisinart has a ton of different kitchen knife sets. If you catch them at the right time you can find them discounted down to laughably low prices. For whatever reason, it's usually the rainbow-colored knives that go on sale but right now, a Cuisinart 10-piece kitchen knife set in classic black is .

This set is normally priced at around $40 and includes an 8-inch chef's knife, 8-inch slicing knife, 7-inch santoku knife, 5-inch serrated utility knife and 3.5-inch paring knife, each with a blade guard to keep them sharp. These are budget knives, so expect them to perform accordingly but if you need something for a college dorm or apartment, RV, camping trip or vacation home, these will surely get the job done.

