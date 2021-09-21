iPhone 13 and 13 Mini review iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max review iOS 15's best features DoorDash alcohol delivery PS5 restock tracker Britney Spears back on Instagram
Get choppin' with a $15 set of Cuisinart kitchen knives (save $25)

Grab these five sharp blades while they're on deep discount.

Cuisinart has a ton of different kitchen knife sets. If you catch them at the right time you can find them discounted down to laughably low prices. For whatever reason, it's usually the rainbow-colored knives that go on sale but right now, a Cuisinart 10-piece kitchen knife set in classic black is down to just $15 at Macy's

This set is normally priced at around $40 and includes an 8-inch chef's knife, 8-inch slicing knife, 7-inch santoku knife, 5-inch serrated utility knife and 3.5-inch paring knife, each with a blade guard to keep them sharp. These are budget knives, so expect them to perform accordingly but if you need something for a college dorm or apartment, RV, camping trip or vacation home, these will surely get the job done.

