10 great gifts for grandparents

Grandparents deserve the finer things in life. They've put in their work raising kids and now it's time to reap the rewards… at Christmas or Hanukkah! To help family shoppers out, we've put together a list of luxuries that won't break the bank. These special gifts are ideal for older folks, and many of them celebrate the warm fuzzies that only come from family. Get Grandpa a lamp that lights up to let him know you're thinking of him. Collect all of Grandma's stories about her childhood in a keepsake journal. Share photos of the grandkids via digital frame or hardcover photo album. Money can't buy happiness, but sometimes it can help foster family connection. And during the holiday season, isn't that what we're all looking for?

If your grandparents don't go for super sentimental items, we've also got some lighter suggestions: a funny doormat, an engaging puzzle or the latest e-reader. Read on and discover this season's top picks for grandparents.

Amazon Amazon's all-new Paperwhite reading device will be available on October 27, but you can preorder it now, and it's a worthwhile upgrade. This version features a larger 6.8-inch display and adjustable warm light. The regular version has 8GB of storage while the Signature Edition boasts 32GB ($190) -- plenty of space for favorite book titles. Spare Grandma or Grandpa the ads and spring for the ad-free version for $20 more.

Trending Custom Create a custom doormat featuring the World's Best Grandparents -- yours! This is a fun gift that's sure to bring a smile to grandparents who appreciate holiday humor. Opt for one grandparent or two, choose how they look, and even add names on this 24x16-inch mat. You can preview before purchasing to ensure that it's perfect.

Demdaco If ever there were a perfectly comforting shawl, this is it. Demdaco's Giving Shawl is generously sized and seriously soft and cozy. And Grandma will love having two deep pockets for anything she needs to keep close by. Bonus: The Giving Shawl comes boxed with a ribbon for gifting, and includes a bookmark with a touching message. Available in sage, pink, taupe and cream.

Amazon Puzzle and game brand Ravensburger's Cozy line is a huge hit with the grandparent set. The 500 large format pieces are optimal for older adults because they're easier to see and handle. And check out the soothing winter scene: a roaring fire, fluffy pets and a soothing cup of tea. Grandma can really get swept up in the Cozy Retreat puzzle after the holidays!

Amazon This set of lamps is such a sweet gift. Keep one and give the other to grandparents. If you touch your lamp, the other one glows too, letting your loved ones know you're reaching out. The lamps set up easily using home Wi-Fi, and more can be added (so you could potentially set up a family network). Customize with over 200 color options.

Shutterfly Photo company Shutterfly has lots of affordable photo book options, including a new collaboration with home organizer Marie Kondo. We love the Moments of Joy photo book for compiling family memories. Customize a book for the grandparents and choose your size, cover type, page type and more. Pricing varies depending on the design you choose.

Zodiac Who doesn't love unwrapping a cozy pair of slippers in December? Treat the grandparents to a pair of Zodiac's chic Paloma slipper, a slip-on suede number lined with faux shearling. Available in black, blush, cognac and multi-plaid, this pair has a sturdy sole for the occasional outdoor stroll.

Uncommon Goods This beautiful cloth-bound journal contains prompts designed to get the recipient writing. Grandparents can document interesting anecdotes, wisdom and tidbits of information that will be valuable to pass on. My Life Story -- So Far has 106 pages and comes with 36 photo corners for adding pictures to the journal. Over 450 five-star reviews tell you that this is a quality gift.

Nixplay Send family photos and videos (up to 15 seconds) straight to this 10.1-inch digital frame. It's a great way for grandparents to view all the latest grandkid exploits. Use the Nixplay app to control the frame, which can connect to Google Photos, Dropbox, Instagram and Facebook. A motion sensor starts the slideshow, and the frame can also be connected to Amazon Alexa. Just don't forget to set it up in case tech support isn't in Grandma's wheelhouse!