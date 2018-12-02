Stocking stuffers: Best tech gifts under $25

Welcome to our list of best tech gift ideas under $25 -- updated Dec. 2, 2018. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured herein if you click through on the links to external retailers.
Let's kick things off with our favorite wireless speaker available under $25. The Sony XB01 is slashproof and available in multiple colors -- and it sounds great for the price.
Early this year, Amazon released the third-generation of its entry-level Echo Dot smart speaker, which looks nicer and sounds better. That one is currently discounted to $30, which is a great deal. But if you want to save $5, the older second-generation model shown here gets you in under our $25 budget and still gets the job done nicely.
This little guy isn't much larger than default phone chargers, but its dual USB ports mean it can charge your phone and a second device -- wireless headphones, maybe, or even another phone -- simultaneously. The plug folds up for easy traveling, too. And you can snag a 2-pack for under $20. (Note that it's not just a rebadged version of the Aukey, and it doesn't get as hot as that one does, either.)
The Logitech Bluetooth Audio Adapter adds wireless audio -- from phones, tablets or computers -- to any old stereo, AV receiver or boombox with an auxiliary input. It's cheaper than the Chromecast Audio, and doesn't require a Wi-Fi network.
This handy SanDisk thumb drive has both USB-C and standard USB-A connectors, making it the perfect way to transfer files between any two computers, including newer MacBook and Windows laptops. It also works with many newer USB-C Android phones, too. The 64GB model can be found for under $20, and the 128GB one is under $35.
BioLite's new mobile light has a solar panel on the back so you can charge it during the day by clipping it on the the backside of a backpack. (It can be juiced up via micro-USB, too.) And it's only $25.
Whether someone needs extra storage for their camera, Android phone, Nintendo Switch or a host of other gadgets, MicroSD cards are cheaper than ever -- and make a perfect stocking stuffer. Get 64GB for less than $12, and 128GB for under $20. And the adapter for full-size SD slots is included, too.
It never hurts to have a spare set of earbuds around. And considering that they cost less than $15, the Panasonic ErgoFit RP-TCM125 actually sound pretty great. They're available in a wide variety of colors, too. Just make sure you get the version with the in-line mic and remote if you plan on using it for phone calls.
Yes, new iPhones come with a pair of Lightning-enabled wired headphones in the box. But they no longer include a 3.5mm adapter. That's why these $9 dongles are a perfect stocking stuffer -- the annoying accessory no one wants to buy themselves, but everybody needs.
The Logitech M510 is a slick midrange wireless mouse with seven programmable buttons. It works with Windows PCs and Macs, but make sure they have a standard USB port for the receiver nub (shown on the lower right), rather than a USB-C port. It costs less than $20 and comes in red or black.
Apple's Lightning cables are notorious for fraying and cracking after just a few months. That's why anyone with an iPhone or iPad will love the Anker PowerLine+ Lightning Cable. The nylon-braided cable is far more durable, and it comes with its own wallet-style carrying case -- all for less than what Apple's replacement cables cost.
Buying for someone with a newer Android phone? It's an even better deal: a two-pack of USB-C PowerLine+ cables will run you just $12. (One end is a standard rectangular USB-A port, the other is the tiny USB-C port used for Android phones, Nintendo Switch and many other mobile devices.)
Yes, you can get plenty of Alexa-compatible smart plugs for under $25, all of which will turn any lamp into a smart lamp. But getting the Amazon version -- which is new for 2018 -- means easier setup, making it worth the small premium. (Alas, the Black Friday combo deals -- which tossed this in for an extra $5 on top of any Echo speaker order at Amazon -- have ended, at least for now.)
This TP-Link TL-WR841N wireless router isn't a new product, it won't set any records for data speeds and it's not great for large homes. That said, it gets the job done, and it costs... less than $20. If you know someone who has an old Wi-Fi 1 (802.11b) or Wi-Fi 3 (802.11g) router, this Wi-Fi 4 (802.11n) model could well be a worthwhile upgrade.
Anker calls it a "power strip" -- and it is. But the unique shape of this baseball-sized electrical wonder makes it perfect to tuck under -- or leave on top of -- any desk. The perfect answer for our modern plugspreading world, it'll fit three any-sized AC adapters, plus three USB cords.
Some call them "thoughtless gifts," but let's be honest: You can't go wrong with a gift card. They're available in nearly any denomination you prefer. And note that Amazon sells gift cards for other brands, too, so you can get them for anything from Sephora to Southwest Air to Olive Garden.
OK, now we're going a bit beyond the original $25 price limit. But everything starting here is no more than $5 more. So if you stretch that budget a bit, you can get some seriously cool gadgets.
First up is the Roku Express. If you can't quite afford its $50 step-up siblings, Roku's basic model is still a nice way to turn any HDTV into a top-notch video streamer. It's got access to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, HBO Go and every other big online video service. It also offers the Roku Channel, a totally free (albeit ad-supported) service with plenty of mainstream Hollywood hits.
The Anker PowerCore Fusion doubles as a dual-USB wall charger and a battery pack. Charge up the built-in 5000mAh battery and two devices at once -- then bring it on the road with you for more on-the-go power.
It looks similar to the previous pick, but this Anker charger has a different set of skills. The PowerPort II with Power Delivery includes a USB-C port that can juice up anything from the Nintendo Switch to USB-C enabled laptops (albeit slowly), as well as a secondary gadget with the standard USB port. And again, the foldable prongs make it travel-friendly.
This full-size wireless Bluetooth keyboard lets you hot-toggle between three separate devices. It's a perfect add-on for anyone who needs to do serious typing on a phone, tablet or computer, and it's a steal at around $28.
If you're buying for anyone with a new phone -- 2017 and 2018 iPhones, most recent Galaxy phones and the newest Pixel phones, to name a few -- a wireless charger is a perfect gift. This $30 Anker model is fast-charging compatible, too. Great for bedrooms, offices, kitchens and everywhere in between.
Those were the best tech gifts we can recommend under $25, along with some under-$30 splurge gifts. But if you can spend up to $50, we have a whole other list of good stuff for you (including Amazon's $50 Fire tablet, shown here).