Stocking stuffers: Best tech gifts under $25

Esto también se puede leer en español.

Leer en español

Don't show this again

  • Sony SRS-XB01 wireless speaker
  • amazon-echo-dot
  • Aukey Dual USB Charger
  • Logitech Bluetooth Audio Adapter
  • SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive USB Type-C
  • biolite-sunlight-solar-powered-lantern
  • 03-hgg-under-30
  • sandisk-microsd-card
  • JVC Flats
  • Panasonic ErgoFit RP-TCM125
  • septus-61.jpg
  • logitech-m510-mouse-07.jpg
  • Anker PowerLine+ Lightning Cable
  • Best Tech Gifts under 25$
  • 24-hgg-under-30
  • Anker PowerCore 5000
  • anker
  • amazon-smart-plug-amazon-event-2
  • cnet-wemo-mini
  • TP-Link TL-WR841N
  • Best Tech Gifts under 25$
  • 08-hgg-under-30
  • gift cards
  • CNET Magazine
  • Roku Express
  • Amazon Echo Dot (3rd generation)
  • anker
  • anker
  • Logitech K380 Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard
  • 10-tribit-xsound-go
  • wyze-cam-v2-mounted
  • 01-hgg-under-30
  • cnet-amazon-fire-7

Sony SRS-XB01 wireless speaker

Add to Gift List

Welcome to our list of best tech gift ideas under $25 -- updated Dec. 2, 2018. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured herein if you click through on the links to external retailers.

Let's kick things off with our favorite wireless speaker available under $25. The Sony XB01 is slashproof and available in multiple colors -- and it sounds great for the price.

See it at Amazon 

Published:Caption:Photo:David Carnoy/CNET
1
of 33
$24.99 at Best Buy Read Full Review

Echo Dot (2nd generation)

Early this year, Amazon released the third-generation of its entry-level Echo Dot smart speaker, which looks nicer and sounds better. That one is currently discounted to $30, which is a great deal. But if you want to save $5, the older second-generation model shown here gets you in under our $25 budget and still gets the job done nicely.

See it at Amazon 

Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
2
of 33

Anker Dual USB Charger

Add to Gift List

This little guy isn't much larger than default phone chargers, but its dual USB ports mean it can charge your phone and a second device -- wireless headphones, maybe, or even another phone -- simultaneously. The plug folds up for easy traveling, too. And you can snag a 2-pack for under $20. (Note that it's not just a rebadged version of the Aukey, and it doesn't get as hot as that one does, either.)

See it on Amazon

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
3
of 33
$15.99 at Amazon See Product

Logitech Bluetooth Audio Adapter

Add to Gift List

The Logitech Bluetooth Audio Adapter adds wireless audio -- from phones, tablets or computers -- to any old stereo, AV receiver or boombox with an auxiliary input. It's cheaper than the Chromecast Audio, and doesn't require a Wi-Fi network. 

See it at Amazon

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
4
of 33
$21.48 at Amazon Read Full Review

SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive USB Type-C

Add to Gift List

This handy SanDisk thumb drive has both USB-C and standard USB-A connectors, making it the perfect way to transfer files between any two computers, including newer MacBook and Windows laptops. It also works with many newer USB-C Android phones, too. The 64GB model can be found for under $20, and the 128GB one is under $35.

See it at Amazon

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
5
of 33
$21.65 at Walmart See Product

BioLite Sunlight Solar-Powered Lantern

BioLite's new mobile light has a solar panel on the back so you can charge it during the day by clipping it on the the backside of a backpack. (It can be juiced up via micro-USB, too.) And it's only $25.

See it at Amazon

Published:Caption:Photo:Amazon
6
of 33

Anker PowerDrive+

Everyone can use more charging ports in their car. That's why something like the $16 Anker PowerDrive+ 2-port is a great stocking stuffer for any driver.

See it at Amazon 

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
7
of 33

SanDisk MicroSD card

Add to Gift List

Whether someone needs extra storage for their camera, Android phone, Nintendo Switch or a host of other gadgets, MicroSD cards are cheaper than ever -- and make a perfect stocking stuffer. Get 64GB for less than $12, and 128GB for under $20. And the adapter for full-size SD slots is included, too.

See it at Amazon

Published:Caption:Photo:SanDisk
8
of 33
$11.99 at Amazon See Product

JVC Flats

Add to Gift List

You won't find a better pair of wired on-ear headphones for less than $20 than the JVC Flats. They're available in plenty of vibrant colors, too.

See it at Amazon

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
9
of 33
$28.90 at Amazon Read Full Review

Panasonic ErgoFit RP-TCM125

Add to Gift List

It never hurts to have a spare set of earbuds around. And considering that they cost less than $15, the Panasonic ErgoFit RP-TCM125 actually sound pretty great. They're available in a wide variety of colors, too. Just make sure you get the version with the in-line mic and remote if you plan on using it for phone calls.

See it at Amazon

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
10
of 33
$16.99 at Walmart Read Full Review

Apple iPhone headphone dongle

Add to Gift List

Yes, new iPhones come with a pair of Lightning-enabled wired headphones in the box. But they no longer include a 3.5mm adapter. That's why these $9 dongles are a perfect stocking stuffer -- the annoying accessory no one wants to buy themselves, but everybody needs.

See it at Walmart

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
11
of 33
$9.00 at Apple See Product

Logitech M510

Add to Gift List

The Logitech M510 is a slick midrange wireless mouse with seven programmable buttons. It works with Windows PCs and Macs, but make sure they have a standard USB port for the receiver nub (shown on the lower right), rather than a USB-C port. It costs less than $20 and comes in red or black.

See it at Amazon

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
12
of 33
$19.69 at Amazon Read Full Review

Anker PowerLine+ Lightning Cable

Add to Gift List

Apple's Lightning cables are notorious for fraying and cracking after just a few months. That's why anyone with an iPhone or iPad will love the Anker PowerLine+ Lightning Cable. The nylon-braided cable is far more durable, and it comes with its own wallet-style carrying case -- all for less than what Apple's replacement cables cost.

See it at Amazon (3 ft.)

See it at Amazon (6 ft.)

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
13
of 33
$13.99 at Amazon See Product

Anker PowerLine+ USB-C to USB A 2.0 Cable (two-pack)

Add to Gift List

Buying for someone with a newer Android phone? It's an even better deal: a two-pack of USB-C PowerLine+ cables will run you just $12. (One end is a standard rectangular USB-A port, the other is the tiny USB-C port used for Android phones, Nintendo Switch and many other mobile devices.)

See it at Amazon (2-pack/3 ft.)

See it at Amazon (2-pack/6 ft.)

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
14
of 33
$13.97 at Amazon See Product

Anker Powerline+ USB-C to USB-C cables

If you're buying for someone with a modern Android phone and a fast USB-C charger, go for USB-C to USB-C cables.

See it at Amazon

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
15
of 33

Anker PowerCore 5000

Add to Gift List

Need to juice your phone on the go? The Anker PowerCore 5000 can charge your phone twice over. It comes with a Micro-USB cable, and it's less than $20.

See it at Amazon 

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
16
of 33
$19.99 at Amazon See Product

Anker PowerCore II 6700

Add to Gift List

Originally closer to $30, the Anker PowerCore II 6700 is still pocketable and its 6700mAh rechargeable battery can juice up giant-screen phones and nearly any other portable device.

See it at Amazon

Published:Caption:Photo:Anker
17
of 33
$19.99 at Amazon See Product

Amazon Smart Plug

Add to Gift List

Yes, you can get plenty of Alexa-compatible smart plugs for under $25, all of which will turn any lamp into a smart lamp. But getting the Amazon version -- which is new for 2018 -- means easier setup, making it worth the small premium. (Alas, the Black Friday combo deals -- which tossed this in for an extra $5 on top of any Echo speaker order at Amazon -- have ended, at least for now.)

See it at Amazon

Published:Caption:Photo:Ben Fox Rubin/CNET
18
of 33
$24.99 at Amazon Read Full Review

Belkin WeMo Mini

Want more flexibility in your smart home gifts? For the same $25 price, the Belkin WeMo Mini will work with Amazon's Alexa, Google Home or Apple's Siri (HomeKit).

See it at Amazon

Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
19
of 33

TP-Link TL-WR841N wireless router

Add to Gift List

This TP-Link TL-WR841N wireless router isn't a new product, it won't set any records for data speeds and it's not great for large homes. That said, it gets the job done, and it costs... less than $20. If you know someone who has an old Wi-Fi 1 (802.11b) or Wi-Fi 3 (802.11g) router, this Wi-Fi 4 (802.11n) model could well be a worthwhile upgrade.

See it at Amazon

Published:Caption:Photo:Josh Miller/CNET
20
of 33
$19.99 at Dell Home Read Full Review

AmazonBasics 6-foot HDMI Cable (two-pack)

Add to Gift List

If Santa is bringing a new game console, disc player or streaming box, it never hurts to have an extra HDMI cable in the house. Amazon offers a pair of 6-footers for under $10 total.

See it at Amazon (6 ft., 2-pack) 

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
21
of 33
$8.99 at Amazon See Product

Anker Power Strip 3

Anker calls it a "power strip" -- and it is. But the unique shape of this baseball-sized electrical wonder makes it perfect to tuck under -- or leave on top of -- any desk. The perfect answer for our modern plugspreading world, it'll fit three any-sized AC adapters, plus three USB cords. 

See it at Amazon

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
22
of 33

Gift cards

Add to Gift List

Some call them "thoughtless gifts," but let's be honest: You can't go wrong with a gift card. They're available in nearly any denomination you prefer. And note that Amazon sells gift cards for other brands, too, so you can get them for anything from Sephora to Southwest Air to Olive Garden.

See Amazon gift cards

See other gift cards at Amazon

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
23
of 33
See Product

CNET Magazine subscription

Add to Gift List

Yes, this one is totally self-serving. But a gift subscription to CNET Magazine delivers the best of our site in handy hard copy form -- and at a hefty discount off the newsstand price.

Buy a subscription to CNET Magazine

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
24
of 33
Read First Take

$30 splurge pick: Roku Express 2017

Add to Gift List

OK, now we're going a bit beyond the original $25 price limit. But everything starting here is no more than $5 more. So if you stretch that budget a bit, you can get some seriously cool gadgets.

First up is the Roku Express. If you can't quite afford its $50 step-up siblings, Roku's basic model is still a nice way to turn any HDTV into a top-notch video streamer. It's got access to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, HBO Go and every other big online video service. It also offers the Roku Channel, a totally free (albeit ad-supported) service with plenty of mainstream Hollywood hits.

See it at Amazon 

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
25
of 33
$29.88 at Amazon Read Full Review

Echo Dot (third generation)

Add to Gift List

As we said, the second-gen Echo Dot is now on sale for $25, but the newer, better-sounding (and nicer-looking) third-gen model can be on your gift list for a mere $5 more -- $20 off its list price. 

See it at Amazon

Add $10 more, and get the TP-Link smart plug thrown in.

See bundle at Amazon

Published:Caption:Photo:Ben Fox Rubin/CNET
26
of 33
$29.99 at Amazon Read Full Review

Anker PowerCore Fusion

Add to Gift List

The Anker PowerCore Fusion doubles as a dual-USB wall charger and a battery pack. Charge up the built-in 5000mAh battery and two devices at once -- then bring it on the road with you for more on-the-go power.

See it at Amazon

Published:Caption:Photo:Anker
27
of 33
$25.97 at Amazon See Product

Anker PowerPort II with Power Delivery

Add to Gift List

It looks similar to the previous pick, but this Anker charger has a different set of skills. The PowerPort II with Power Delivery includes a USB-C port that can juice up anything from the Nintendo Switch to USB-C enabled laptops (albeit slowly), as well as a secondary gadget with the standard USB port. And again, the foldable prongs make it travel-friendly. 

See it at Amazon

Published:Caption:Photo:Anker
28
of 33
$29.99 at Amazon See Product

Logitech K380 Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard

Add to Gift List

This full-size wireless Bluetooth keyboard lets you hot-toggle between three separate devices. It's a perfect add-on for anyone who needs to do serious typing on a phone, tablet or computer, and it's a steal at around $28.

See it at Amazon

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
29
of 33
$29.99 at Dell Home Read Full Review

Tribit XSound Go

Add to Gift List

The Sony XB01 is our favorite wireless speaker under $25, but this one is a great step-up if you can spend a few bucks more. It's a bit larger, so you'll get sound that's a tad beefier.

See it at Amazon

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
30
of 33
$32.99 at Amazon Read Full Review

Wyze Cam

If you can't quite afford the step-up model (with motorized panning), the entry-level Wyze Cam is still an unbelievable deal for a Wi-Fi security camera: Just $26. 

See it at Amazon 

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
31
of 33

Anker Fast Wireless Charger

If you're buying for anyone with a new phone -- 2017 and 2018 iPhones, most recent Galaxy phones and the newest Pixel phones, to name a few -- a wireless charger is a perfect gift. This $30 Anker model is fast-charging compatible, too. Great for bedrooms, offices, kitchens and everywhere in between.

See it at Amazon

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
32
of 33

Can you spend up to $50?

Those were the best tech gifts we can recommend under $25, along with some under-$30 splurge gifts. But if you can spend up to $50, we have a whole other list of good stuff for you (including Amazon's $50 Fire tablet, shown here).

See the best gifts under $50

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
33
of 33
Now Reading

Stocking stuffers: Best tech gifts under $25

Up Next

The 40 best Cyber Monday 2018 deals still available

Latest Stories

In thrilling BBC video, one lion fights 20 hyenas -- with a twist

In thrilling BBC video, one lion fights 20 hyenas -- with a twist

by
Win* a smart hub, a sous vide cooker and a copper cookware set for the holidays

Win* a smart hub, a sous vide cooker and a copper cookware set for the holidays

by
Nightflyers sci-fi horror is no Game of Thrones

Nightflyers sci-fi horror is no Game of Thrones

by
How to watch Google CEO's congressional hearing

How to watch Google CEO's congressional hearing

by
Google CEO Sundar Pichai's hearing before House may be postponed

Google CEO Sundar Pichai's hearing before House may be postponed

by