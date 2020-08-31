Getty Images

I've been working out at home for the better part of the past two years -- so when COVID-19 forced gyms and fitness studios to close down, I felt prepared to continue my workouts as usual. But even though Zoom quickly became the center of so many activities (work, hangouts with friends and family -- and so much more) I hadn't tried a workout class on Zoom pre-pandemic, so I wasn't sure what to expect.

At first I thought working out on Zoom would be strange. Why would I want anyone else to see me when I work out? I'm perfectly happy streaming live workouts to my TV where no one can see me mess up a move or take a break. But once I tried a Zoom exercise class, everything changed.

I started with a private session with a personal trainer -- and even though there were some technical glitches at first, I noticed that I worked so much harder than I would have alone. It's amazing what a little bit of extra accountability can do. I loved being able to ask questions through the class and get a custom approach to my workout.

Then I tried another Zoom workout, this time as a group fitness class. There were over 15 people in attendance and I would toggle between "gallery" view where you can see everyone who's taking the class and "speaker" view, where you can see only the instructor. I have to say -- it definitely was not the same as being in a group workout but it's the closest thing I've experienced to it since my last IRL studio workout in February. Just the idea that I wasn't the only person doing the workout live made me feel like I was in a real class and gave that extra push and sense of community I'd been missing.

Given that in many parts of the US, fitness studios are still not opening up, you should consider a Zoom workout class if you want a group class experience. Keep reading for some tips on getting the most of your Zoom workout class and a list of some of the best workouts to try on Zoom now.

Tips for your first workout class on Zoom

DanceBody

Gallery view vs speaker view: Gallery view is when you can see everyone in the class at once. Speaker view is when the speaker (or the instructor) is the main screen that you see. You will probably join the class with gallery view and see everyone at first, but once the class starts you likely will be on speaker view so you can see the instructor.

Mute your mic: For the best class experience, everyone except the instructor should mute their microphone. This way class won't be interrupted by someone's dog barking, phone ringing or other noises in the background.

Video setting: Keep your video on for more accountability in class. Even if everyone is in speaker mode, it helps to "see" others working out with you. Your screen will be smaller on the side of the window, so no one will be watching you. If you aren't feeling the video it's OK -- just turn yours off. Everyone will still know you are "there" which is better than nothing.

Workout classes to try on Zoom

Jabs by Gina

Jabs by Gina is a kickboxing-inspired workout class, started by Gina DiNapoli. The workout has a cult following in NYC, where Gina originally started teaching classes at the fitness "think tank" Project by Equinox.

Now, Jabs by Gina has an entire schedule of classes exclusively on Zoom. The Jabs community is a strong one -- if you're looking for a motivating, team-driven class, this one's for you. Jabs offers many different class formats -- from cardio, to strength, to a combination of both. You can also take classes that focus on specific muscle groups -- like lower body or abs.

Pricing and how to sign up: You can view the class schedule and sign up here. Pricing varies but starts at $5 per class.

Barry's Bootcamp

Barry's is best known for its hardcore (yet fun) workout classes that combine treadmill intervals with strength training. In a Barry's class in-studio you typically alternate between running intervals on the treadmill and strength exercises on the floor, all led by a coach.

Even though many of the Barry's studios are closed, Barry's is offering classes on Zoom every day. Some classes are in the classic format (so you'll need a treadmill to join) and others are bodyweight only. It also offers classes with specific equipment -- like bands or weights if you have those at home.

Pricing and how to sign up: You can view the full schedule here. One class is $20, but you can save money if you buy a package (7 classes/1 week for $75 or 1 month/15 classes is $175).

DanceBody

If your idea of a workout includes a killer playlist and lots of dancing (and sweat), try dance fitness. DanceBody is a popular dance studio based in NYC, but it has been bringing even classes online through its virtual hub DanceBody Live.

If you want to take things to the next level, you can do a one-on-one session with a trainer on Zoom to get a more personalized approach to your workout with form corrections (or extra help with choreo). You can do group workouts, too, if you want your friends to join in on the fun.

Pricing and how to sign up: Pricing varies by trainer and class size, and the schedule is flexible. Sign up here.

Cyc Fitness

Ever wanted to do an entire spin class set only to Beyonce music? Cyc Fitness has that -- and a ton of other music-driven spin classes you can do at home via Zoom if you have a bike. If you haven't made the space in your home (or budget) for a spin bike yet, you can still join in on the fun. Cyc offers "off-bike" classes that vary in format from HIIT, to boxing, sculpting, strength and non-spin cardio.

Pricing and how to sign up: Classes are $10 for one class, or $45 for five. You can view the full schedule and sign up here.

Love Yoga

Love Yoga is livestreaming classes via Zoom from its Venice Beach, California, studio every day. It offers classes for all levels and they vary in length -- from 30 minutes to an hour or more that all have a focus on alignment and well-being.

The signature class is the Love Flow class, which is a blend of Katonah yoga, Iynegar and Vinyasa yoga. It also offers a Restorative class (which is usually free to join on Sunday evenings).

Pricing and how to sign up: Classes are offered in PST time, and you can view the schedule here. Classes are $6 each, or you can purchase a 10-pack for $50. If you want unlimited access to classes, the monthly membership is $90.

