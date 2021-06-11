YouTube removes video from Sen. Ron Johnson for COVID-19 misinformation

Angela Lang/CNET

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites.

Republican Sen. Ron Johnson has been blocked by YouTube for seven days after he shared a video wherein he spread misinformation about the treatment of coronavirus, as reported earlier Friday by Business Insider. Johnson, a critic of what he calls "big tech censorship," used the video to promote two drugs that have not been proven to work effectively in treating COVID-19.

"We removed the video in accordance with our COVID-19 medical misinformation policies, which don't allow content that encourages people to use Hydroxychloroquine or Ivermectin to treat or prevent the virus," a YouTube spokesperson told CNET in an emailed statement.

Read more: 16 important do's and don'ts for getting your COVID-19 vaccine

The video-sharing site does not allow medical misinformation posing a serious risk of harm to be spread, or content that contradicts global and local health authorities about COVID-19 treatment, transmission and prevention.

Sen. Johnson didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

YouTube said in January that it had removed more than 500,000 videos for spreading COVID-19 misinformation, after banning vaccine misinformation in October last year and blocking accounts like One America Network for spreading such misinformation.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.