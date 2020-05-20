You're looking shaggy. Here are haircut kits you can get for as little as $33

Conair

I haven't thought this much about getting my hair cut since I was 14 and I was begging my mom to let me grow it out. Now I crave the opposite. And I'm guessing a lot of readers feel the same way, because the last time I found a deal on a haircut kit, the comment section lit up and the deal sold out quickly. To keep this one from disappearing quite so fast, Daily Steals has worked with me to offer three different haircut kits, all significantly discounted. Pick the one you want -- or perhaps the one that's left, if they do start to sell out. Right now, you can use discount code CNETCLPS to .

I'll be honest: I've never used a haircut kit and I don't know exactly what to look for in a product like this. But two of these are from Conair, and any company named after the best Nick Cage movie is all right in my book. More relevant, I couldn't find these specific models on Amazon, but similar Remington and Conair kits have solid ratings and reviews. And these appear to have everything you need to keep from looking like you're living in a post-Apocalyptic wasteland.

Remington This kit includes 10 snap-on guide combs, a barber cape, barber scissors, stainless steel blades and blade oil, a storage case and more. The razor can be adjusted using the snap-on guides or manually adjusted while you're trimming with the built-in taper lever. Be sure to apply discount code CNETCLPS at checkout to save $5.

Conair The Conair Home Hair Cutting Kit includes the clipper with self-sharpening blades, 4 guide comb attachments (1/8-inch, 1/4-inch, 3/8-inch and 1/2-inch), a barber comb, barber scissors, blade guard, cleaning brush and cleaning oil. Be sure to apply discount code CNETCLPS at checkout to save $5.

Conair This 20-piece kit includes a full-size clipper and trimmer with self-sharpening stainless steel blades, 8 guide comb attachments and a storage case. Be sure to apply discount code CNETCLPS at checkout to save $5.

