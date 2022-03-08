You Can Get More Free COVID Tests From the US Government: Where and How to Order Now

Sarah Tew/CNET

You can now order four more free at-home test kits via COVIDtests.gov. And even as COVID-19 cases continue to decline, getting tested for coronavirus is as important as ever -- especially now that mask mandates and vaccine requirements are coming to an end in the US.

Even if you already ordered and received the first round of COVID-19 test kits, you can still get more at-home tests. It takes less than 2 minutes and you only need to provide your contact information and shipping address. The test kits are available to those living in the US and its territories.

Here's how to order your free COVID-19 tests and what to do if you have problems. For more, here's what we know about at-home test kits and how to pay for home COVID tests with your FSA or HSA.

When can I get the second round of free COVID-19 tests?

As of Monday, March 7, you can now order more free COVID-19 test kits.

How to get your free COVID-19 tests

You only need to provide the Postal Service with a few bits of information to get your free test kits. You won't be asked to provide any credit or debit card details, as both the tests and shipping are free. Here's how to get your free test kits.

1. Visit special.USPS.com/testkits. You can also get there via covidtests.gov.

2. Enter your contact details and shipping information.

3. Click Check Out Now.

4. Verify that your information is correct and select Place My Order.

The Postal Service said it will start shipping the COVID-19 test kits in late January. All orders will be shipped via First Class Package Service.

People who can't access the website or who have trouble ordering online can call a hotline -- 800-232-0233 -- to order their free tests.

How can I track my order?

Once you place your order, you should receive a confirmation email. When your package ships, you'll receive email notifications providing you with shipping updates, including a tracking number and estimated delivery date.

You can either click the tracking link or copy and paste the tracking number into the Postal Service's website's tracker.

How many test kits can I get?

The Postal Service said each residential household is eligible for four free at-home rapid antigen COVID-19 tests per round, for a total of eight individual kits. Only one person per address will be able to place an order for the free tests -- even if you have more than four people living in your home.

Can I choose which brand of test I want?

No, there isn't an option to choose which brand of test you want. All tests will be at-home rapid antigen tests authorized by the Food and Drug Administration.

What are some problems with ordering free test kits in the mail?

The USPS site has had some difficulties recognizing certain addresses, especially for apartment buildings, multifamily homes or residences connected to commercial properties. Since households are limited to four free tests, some residents of buildings with multiple units have been locked out due to a neighbor's previous order.

The Postal Service has said that addresses not registered as multiunit buildings may lead to difficulties. Some users have reported that adding an apartment number in the main address line, rather than in the section for apartment number, enabled them to order.

According to the Postal Service, those still having trouble placing orders should file a service request online or call 800-ASK-USPS.

Also, cold weather might be a possible problem with mailed COVID-19 tests. Brief exposure to freezing temperatures won't damage at-home tests, but leaving them out in the cold for several days could. Be sure to track your package and bring it inside quickly if you live in a cold climate.

For more information, read more about at-home COVID test kits. Also, here's the latest on the Army's efforts to develop a vaccine for all COVID-19 variants and future coronaviruses.

