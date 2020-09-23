Willow breast pump deal: $75 off until Sept. 30

Willow

For moms who are pumping, the is a game-changer. This wireless breast pump can slip into your bra so you can go about your day -- there are no tubes or wires hanging out. This is the perfect time to buy one, because you can , a savings of $75, until Sept. 30. Just use the code EVERYDAYHERO at checkout to get the promo.

CNET's Bridget Carey got to test the Willow during CES earlier this year and was really pleased with the experience. Because it's wireless and slips into your bra, you don't need to find a private space to pump and you don't have to be tethered to a machine for half an hour. That means you can take care of other tasks at the same time -- a big win for moms who return to work and need to continue pumping throughout their work day.

The third generation of the device collects milk in spill-free bags and closely matches a baby's suction, to give a more gentle experience. In testing the Generation 3, Willow found that, on average, moms were able to pump 20% more milk than with previous Willow models.

With $75 off, now is a great time to buy it, whether for yourself or any new or expecting moms in your life.

