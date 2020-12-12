Where to get the COVID-19 vaccine: Hospitals, Walgreens, where else?

Sarah Tew/CNET

Whether you're one of the first out of hundreds of millions of Americans who will receive the COVID-19 vaccine, or even the last, you'll need to know where to get one. Now that the Pfizer vaccine has been formally accepted by the Food and Drug Administration, states will be expecting the first vaccine kits to arrive before the end of the month. And just like the number of available doses, where you can go to get vaccinated will likely be limited at first.

A good place to start would be to call your health insurance provider for the best options to make sure you're fully covered, as some venues could charge an administration fee. Also note that smaller hospitals may not receive COVID-19 vaccines right away, with larger health facilities that have the most coronavirus patients expected to get the lion's share to start.

Each state will need to approve hundreds of thousands of proposed vaccine distribution sites, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

Here's where you'll likely be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine. We'll know more once the kits have rolled out in the US.

Where will you be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine?

When the vaccine against the coronavirus is ready, you may have your choice of providers when you receive your inoculation. All of that will depend on which vaccine brand or type is available near where you live. You may have fewer choices if you're in one of the first groups to receive the immunization. More options may be ready by the time there are enough vaccine doses for people in later groups.

Again, the facilities that are able to offer the vaccine will need to get their protocols up and running, gain approval to officially distribute the vaccination and receive enough doses to treat members of the local population.

