Where to get Impossible Sausage: Starbucks, Burger King, local restaurants

Impossible Foods announced the official launch of Impossible Sausage Made From Plants, the company's first available product that's not a burger patty, on June 29, 2020 (Impossible Pork is still in the works).
The nationwide announcement has been in progress for a few months for Impossible Foods: In January, the food tech company quietly rolled out the Impossible Sausage at Burger King, which offers the "Impossible Croissan'wich." But there wasn't much noise about Impossible Sausage until June 23, 2020, when Starbucks announced the addition of the Impossible Breakfast Sandwich to its menus at US stores.
Now, Impossible Sausage is rolling out to 30 restaurant partners of Impossible Foods, all of which are top-rated, according to Yelp.
Impossible Foods and Yelp partnered to determine a list of local restaurants across the US, and those restaurants became the first independent establishments to feature Impossible Sausage on their menus. Now, Impossible Foods has expanded sales to all restaurants in the US, meaning any restaurant can order Impossible Sausage for their menu.
Here's the initial full list of restaurants where you can snag an Impossible Sausage sandwich or meal (this is expected to expand soon):
- Starbucks — nationwide, use store locator
- Burger King — nationwide, use store locator
- Little Richard's Family Diner — North Pole, Alaska
- Little Anthony's Diner — Tucson, Arizona
- Beach Break Cafe — Oceanside, California
- Broadway Diner — Middletown, Delaware
- Boynton Diner — Boynton Beach, Florida
- Daily Eats — Tampa, Florida
- Little Duck Diner — Savannah, Georgia
- Oxbow Diner — Bliss, Idaho
- Gallery Pastry Shop — Indianapolis, Indiana
- Drake Diner — Des Moines, Iowa
- D. Nalley's — Louisville, Kentucky
- Miss Portland Diner — Portland, Maine
- The Diner at 11 North Beacon — Watertown, Massachusetts
- Al's Breakfast — Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Brent's Drugs — Jackson, Mississippi
- Union Diner — Laconia, New Hampshire
- Marlboro Diner — Englishtown, New Jersey
- Plaza Cafe Downtown — Santa Fe, New Mexico
- Plaza Cafe Southside — Santa Fe, New Mexico
- Champs Diner — Brooklyn, New York
- The Dive N — Pineville, North Carolina
- Canal Street Diner — Bolivar, Ohio
- Cafe Lift — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Early Bird Diner — Charleston, South Carolina
- Inskip Grill — Knoxville, Tennessee
- Maple Leaf Diner — Dallas, Texas
- Ruth's Diner — Salt Lake City, Utah
- Bob's Diner — Manchester Center, Vermont
- Anchor Allie's — Virginia Beach, Virginia
- Fare Well — Washington D.C.
After the explosive success of the Impossible Burger in 2019, it'd be surprising not to see Impossible Sausage take off, too. In the meantime, we're waiting to see what happens with Impossible Foods' foray into pork substitutes.
