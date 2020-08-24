Where to find face masks for kids

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website

The extent that children can spread coronavirus while at school is at the center of a large debate on whether to teach in person, and whether face mask requirements should be necessary in classrooms as cases continue to spread across the country. The CDC's recommendation is that everyone aged 2 and up should wear face masks in public or within close proximity of people outside their own household.

Children were once considered to have a lower risk of infection than their parents, but there are some documented cases in children with illness linked to COVID-19 resembling Kawasaki disease that are concerning. And asymptomatic kids can still pass on the virus to high-risk groups, such as their grandparents, who could become severely ill or die. Read on to learn what to note when you're looking for a kids face mask and browse a number of unique and even fun styles made just for their smaller faces. This story was recently updated.

Top things to know when buying face masks for kids

If they wear glasses, consider styles that go around the back of the head or neck, instead of ear loops. Also, a contoured face mask shape may work best with glasses.

If your child has breathing problems, such as asthma, the CDC suggests they should not wear a face mask.

Is your kid active? Some companies are using a lightweight, moisture-wicking cloth face mask fabric, like cotton, which is better suited for the summer heat.

We recommend buying several face masks for your child to rotate out while the others are being washed.

If the face mask winds up making your child's ears sore, here are recommendations to make it more comfortable

Carter's Carter's, a clothing brand company for kids, is now making cloth face masks. The masks are 100 percent cotton.

Etsy sellers offer a wide range of kids face masks, from reusable mask options with an adjustable nose wire to masks with an inner layer with a filter pocket.

Vista Print Vistaprint has contoured face masks with ear loops and adjustable nose pieces for kids.

Old Navy Old Navy has tons of face masks in different colors and designs for your little one. The cloth face coverings are made from 100 percent cotton and have three layers.

Athleta Athleta, a performance and activity clothing line, is making cloth face masks with adjustable ear loops for kids. The masks are sold in five-packs for $30.

Gap Gap is selling face masks in packs of three for $15. The masks are made from three layers of cotton fabric with ear loops.

Disney Disney is officially selling face masks, including The Avengers and Baby Yoda reusable face mask options. They come in sets of four for $20. The company will donate all mask profits (up to $1 million) to MedShare.

Purple Purple, the company known for its mattresses, is now making face masks. The masks are sold in pairs for kids for $20.

MaskClub MaskClub is a new company that's donating medical-grade masks to the First Responders Children's Foundation for every kid's face mask sold. It offers designs such as Elmo and Paw Patrol that it hopes will make kids more comfortable wearing them.

Bonrisu Bonrisu makes handmade cotton face masks for kids. The masks have a filter pocket and adjustable straps. For every cloth mask bought, the company is donating a mask to communities in need.

Stitchroom Stitchroom makes face masks for children from 2-8 years old.

SwaddleDesigns SwaddleDesigns, a baby blanket company, is making face masks. The masks are designed by a nurse and have two layers of cotton flannel fabric.

Jaanuu Jaanuu, a medical apparel brand, is making antimicrobial-finished face masks for kids. You can buy a five-pack of masks for $25.

PaigeLauren PaigeLauren is selling face mask sets for adults, children and mini sizes.

Mamask Mamask face masks come with one copper ion fabric filter. The masks are made of 100 percent cotton.

