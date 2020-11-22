CNET también está disponible en español.

Where to buy Thanksgiving face masks, plus other holidays

Wearing a face mask is important to help protect yourself and others during the holidays.

The holidays will be exceptionally different this year, with smaller gatherings and some people celebrating solo. However, if you plan on getting together with a group of friends or family this year, the Centers for Disease Control recommends wearing a mask to protect yourself and others from potentially spreading the coronavirus. That's not to say you can't be festive -- we've found several holiday-themed masks to keep your spirits up.

Wearing a cloth face mask can reduce your exposure to infectious droplets through filtration, according to the latest studies from the CDC. The most effective masks include those that have multiple layers with higher thread counts.

On Thursday, the US reported nearly 200,000 new COVID-19 cases -- a record high since the start of the pandemic. Even if no one in your group feels sick, it's safest to wear a face mask, maintain social distancing and keep indoor areas well ventilated. People who show no COVID symptoms can still spread the virus. A face mask will act as a barrier, helping prevent some respiratory droplets from spreading from person to person. The coronavirus spreads through droplets of breath both large and extremely small and is known to be airborne.

Here are some masks that can show your cheer.

Thanksgiving: Nov. 26, 2020

Amazon
Amazon

Amazon has tons of Thanksgiving masks, from turkeys to pumpkins and fall leaves.

See at Amazon

Etsy
Etsy

Etsy stores have come through with face masks to celebrate this Thanksgiving season.

See at Etsy

Walmart
Walmart

Walmart has Thanksgiving masks to kick off your turkey day celebration this year.

See at Walmart

Zazzle
Zazzle

Zazzle has tons of Thanksgiving masks the whole family will enjoy.

See at Zazzle

Hanukkah: Dec. 10-18, 2020

Amazon
Amazon

Amazon has a range of Hanukkah face masks to help you show your spirit this year.

See at Amazon

Etsy
Etsy

Etsy offers Hanukkah face masks, including some that light up.

See at Etsy

Zazzle
Zazzle

Zazzle has fun, colorful Hannukah face masks to help you celebrate the Festival of Lights.

See at Zazzle

RedBubble
RedBubble

Celebrate Hannukah this year with one of these face masks from RedBubble.

See at RedBubble

Christmas: Dec. 25, 2020

Old Navy
Old Navy

Old Navy offers Christmas face masks in a variety pack of five for $12.50.

See at Old Navy

Disney
Disney

If you're a Mickey Mouse fan, you'll want one of these Disney face masks to wear on Christmas this year.

See at Disney

Amazon
Amazon

Amazon's got you covered (literally) when it comes to Christmas face masks.

See at Amazon

Etsy
Etsy

Who needs an ugly sweater when you can wear an ugly mask for Christmas? Etsy has those and tons of other holiday masks to choose from.

See at Etsy

Kwanzaa: Dec. 26, 2020-Jan. 1, 2021

Amazon
Amazon

Amazon has a large selection of face masks and neck gaiters for Kwanzaa celebrations.

See at Amazon

Etsy
Etsy

Check out Etsy's selection of Kwanzaa face masks.

See at Etsy

Zazzle
Zazzle

Zazzle offers many choices for your Kwanzaa face mask.

See at Zazzle

New Year's Day: Jan. 1, 2021

Amazon
Amazon

Bring in the new year with one of these New Year's Day face masks from Amazon.

See at Amazon

Etsy
Etsy

Say goodbye to 2020 for good with one of these New Year's Day face masks from Etsy.

See at Etsy

Zazzle
Zazzle

Happy New Year! Bring in 2021 with this face mask from Zazzle.

See at Zazzle

