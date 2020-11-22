Where to buy Thanksgiving face masks, plus other holidays

The holidays will be exceptionally different this year, with smaller gatherings and some people celebrating solo. However, if you plan on getting together with a group of friends or family this year, the Centers for Disease Control recommends wearing a mask to protect yourself and others from potentially spreading the coronavirus. That's not to say you can't be festive -- we've found several holiday-themed masks to keep your spirits up.
Wearing a cloth face mask can reduce your exposure to infectious droplets through filtration, according to the latest studies from the CDC. The most effective masks include those that have multiple layers with higher thread counts.
On Thursday, the US reported nearly 200,000 new COVID-19 cases -- a record high since the start of the pandemic. Even if no one in your group feels sick, it's safest to wear a face mask, maintain social distancing and keep indoor areas well ventilated. People who show no COVID symptoms can still spread the virus. A face mask will act as a barrier, helping prevent some respiratory droplets from spreading from person to person. The coronavirus spreads through droplets of breath both large and extremely small and is known to be airborne.
Here are some masks that can show your cheer.
Read more: 8 dangerous COVID-19 face mask myths you need to stop believing
Thanksgiving: Nov. 26, 2020
Hanukkah: Dec. 10-18, 2020
Etsy offers Hanukkah face masks, including some that light up.
Zazzle has fun, colorful Hannukah face masks to help you celebrate the Festival of Lights.
Christmas: Dec. 25, 2020
If you're a Mickey Mouse fan, you'll want one of these Disney face masks to wear on Christmas this year.
Who needs an ugly sweater when you can wear an ugly mask for Christmas? Etsy has those and tons of other holiday masks to choose from.
Kwanzaa: Dec. 26, 2020-Jan. 1, 2021
New Year's Day: Jan. 1, 2021
Bring in the new year with one of these New Year's Day face masks from Amazon.
Read more
- Face mask feeling uncomfortable? Here's what you can do
- What you need to know about making a homemade face mask
- 7 face mask myths debunked
- Popular face mask styles to wear
- Where to buy clear face masks
- Best face masks for exercising
- The best face masks for running outside
- 15 kids' masks available online
- 6 striking designer face masks
- The best neck gaiters
The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.
Discuss: Where to buy Thanksgiving face masks, plus other holidays
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.