Where to buy Thanksgiving face masks, plus masks for more holidays

Holiday Gift Guide 2020

The holidays will be exceptionally different this year, with smaller gatherings and some people celebrating solo. If you plan on getting together with a group of friends or family, however, the Centers for Disease Control recommends wearing a mask to protect yourself and others from potentially spreading the coronavirus. That's not to say you can't be festive -- we've found several holiday-themed masks to keep your spirits up.

Wearing a cloth face mask can reduce your exposure to infectious droplets through filtration, according to the latest studies from the CDC. The most effective masks include those that have multiple layers with higher thread counts.

On Friday, the US reported nearly 200,000 new COVID-19 cases -- a record high since the start of the pandemic. Even if no one in your group feels sick, it's safest to wear a face mask, maintain social distancing and keep indoor areas well ventilated. People who show no COVID symptoms can still spread the virus. A face mask will act as a barrier, helping prevent some respiratory droplets from spreading from person to person. The coronavirus spreads through droplets of breath both large and extremely small and is known to be airborne.

Here are some masks that can show your cheer.

Thanksgiving: Nov. 26, 2020

Amazon Amazon has tons of Thanksgiving masks, from turkeys to pumpkins and fall leaves.

Etsy Etsy stores have come through with face masks to celebrate this Thanksgiving season.

Walmart Walmart has Thanksgiving masks to kick off your turkey day celebration this year.

Zazzle Zazzle has tons of Thanksgiving masks the whole family will enjoy.

Hanukkah: Dec. 10-18, 2020

Amazon Amazon has a range of Hanukkah face masks to help you show your spirit this year.

Etsy Etsy offers Hanukkah face masks, including some that light up.

Zazzle Zazzle has fun, colorful Hanukkah face masks to help you celebrate the Festival of Lights.

RedBubble Celebrate Hanukkah this year with one of these face masks from RedBubble.

Christmas: Dec. 25, 2020

Old Navy Old Navy offers Christmas face masks in a variety pack of five for $12.50.

Disney If you're a Mickey Mouse fan, you'll want one of these Disney face masks to wear on Christmas this year.

Amazon Amazon's got you covered (literally) when it comes to Christmas face masks.

Etsy Who needs an ugly sweater when you can wear an ugly mask for Christmas? Etsy has those and tons of other holiday masks to choose from.

Kwanzaa: Dec. 26, 2020-Jan. 1, 2021

Amazon Amazon has a large selection of face masks and neck gaiters for Kwanzaa celebrations.

Etsy Check out Etsy's selection of Kwanzaa face masks.

Zazzle Zazzle offers many choices for your Kwanzaa face mask.

New Year's Day: Jan. 1, 2021

Amazon Bring in the new year with one of these New Year's Day face masks from Amazon.

Etsy Say goodbye to 2020 for good with one of these New Year's Day face masks from Etsy.

Zazzle Happy New Year! Bring in 2021 with this face mask from Zazzle.

