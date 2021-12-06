Where can I get a booster shot? Quickly find Moderna and Pfizer vaccines near you

Sarah Tew/CNET

Bringing Moderna or Pfizer COVID booster shots to the more than 100 million people in the US is a top priority for the US government and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And here's the good news: A convenient one-stop service will alert you to vaccine and COVID booster availability near you, help you make an appointment and maybe even offer a free ride. All you have to do is text.

COVID-19 vaccine booster shots are free and available in 80,000 locations across the US. With the coronavirus omicron variant now confirmed in at least 16 states as of Dec. 5, adults 18 and up are now urgently recommended to get booster shots six months after the second dose of Pfizer or Moderna, and two months after a single dose of Johnson & Johnson. Vaccine protection against variants like delta has been shown to wane over time, prompting the urgency around booster shots as the omicron variant continues to spread.

Vaccines against COVID-19 are proven to be highly effective at preventing severe cases that cause hospitalization and death. People who are not fully vaccinated are 10 times more likely to be hospitalized and more than 10 times more likely to die, according to a recent study.

Here's all the information you get with a single text (and here's how you can get a free COVID-19 test kit soon).

Find out in a text if your closest pharmacy has Moderna or Pfizer (or both)

To find out where to get the Moderna or Pfizer booster, text your ZIP code to 438829. This number is part of a US government program tied to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with the website Vaccines.gov.

I tried it out with the ZIP code for CNET's San Francisco office and almost immediately received a list of two Walgreens pharmacies in the area, including their full addresses, phone numbers and a short code link from Bit.ly where I could make an appointment online. (Bit.ly is a reputable and convenient platform for shortening long URLs -- I use it all the time.)

The response includes which vaccine brand is available at each location, and for which age group. For example, "Moderna (18+), Pfizer (5-11)" to indicate a pharmacy that has Moderna in stock for adults and Pfizer shots for kids under 12. Note that booster shots are currently approved for all adults, but at this point they have not been approved for kids because it takes time to collect the necessary data -- so guidance could change over time.

The text message also includes a link to Vaccines.gov for more information, a phone number to call if you need more help (800-232-0233) and a simple way to reply -- respond with "UPDATES" -- if you'd like to get COVID-19-related updates by text message to your phone.

See if you can get a free Uber or Lyft ride to a booster shot appointment

If you need help getting to your booster appointment, you can respond to the text with a "Y" for yes, to indicate that you would like a ride. You'll receive another text message in under a second that offers free rides from Lyft and Uber, respectively, to vaccine appointments (there may be some caveats here that you'll want to look into).

The text includes a link to redeem your free Lyft ride (Lyft.com/vax) and a phone number to call Uber at: 855-921-0033.

How to know it's time to get a booster shot

Pharmacies like Walgreens and CVS will begin to actively contact people who received a full dose at their locations when it's time for a booster. In addition, 64 million people on Medicare and 34 million of older adult members of AARP will be contacted to get booster shots. Older adults are considered one of the most vulnerable populations.

Your vaccination card also has the date of your doses, if you'd like to consult it to determine when it's time for a booster. (Reminder: six months after the second Pfizer or Moderna dose, two months after Johnson & Johnson.) If you've lost your COVID vaccine card, here's what to do. And here are all the ways to store your COVID-19 vaccine card information on your phone.

