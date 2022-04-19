Where Are Mask Mandates Still Required? Today's Rules for Airlines, Buses, Trains, Uber, Lyft

Sarah Tew/CNET

Saying the order exceeded the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's authority, a federal judge in Florida on Monday overturned the agency's mask mandate for public transit, including air travel. The mandate was set to expire May 3. In response, airports, airlines and transit systems responded by either dropping the mandate or deciding to keep it in place.

The CDC said it would no longer enforce the order. The Biden administration also said the Transportation Security Administration will not enforce the mask mandate.

"This is a disappointing decision," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said during a briefing Monday, and added that the CDC and Department of Homeland Security are reviewing the decision.

Here are all the airlines, airports, ride-share services and other public transit that will no longer enforce the mask requirement. For more information, here are eight COVID-19 mask myths debunked.

What was the ruling striking down the mask mandate?

On April 18, US District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle said the mandate exceeds the CDC's authority and "violates the procedures required for agency rulemaking." She added that the CDC failed to explain its reasons for the mandate and didn't allow public comment in violation of federal procedures for issuing new rules, CNBC reported.

Prior to the ruling, the CDC extended the mandate last week for an additional 15 days in response to an increase in COVID-19 BA.2 variant cases. The CDC said it does, however, continue to recommend people to wear masks in indoor public transportation settings.

Airlines that lifted the mask mandate

At this time, these airlines have decided to lift the mask mandate -- masks are still optional for those worried about their safety:

Alaska (the airline said travelers must continue to wear face masks on flights both to and from Canada)

American

Avelo

Breeze Airways

Delta

Frontier

Hawaiian

JetBlue

Southwest

Spirit

Sun Country

United

Top airports that lifted the mask requirement

Some of the busiest US airports also dropped the mask requirement following the court ruling:

Chicago O'Hare International Airport



Connecticut airports

Dallas Fort Worth International Airport

Denver International Airport

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

Los Angeles International Airport

Salt Lake City International Airport



Others, however, said they would keep in the mandate in place, including John F. Kennedy International Airport and LaGuardia Airport in New York.

Some transit systems keep mandate

While some mass transit systems said they will drop the mask requirements, others said they would keep the mandate in place. Check with your public transit system for guidance.

Transit systems that said they would drop the mask requirement include,

Amtrak

The Chicago Transit Authority



The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority, including the T



Metropolitan Area Transit Authority in Washington, DC



New Jersey Transit

Transit systems that said they would keep the mandate in place include,

The Bay Area Rapid Transit, or BART, which on Tuesday said "officials are currently touching base with other transit agencies in the Bay Area and looking to see if there is any movement on the local, state, or federal, level about a mask mandate for transit. BART hasn't made an official or final determination if a mask mandate will continue on BART."

New York's Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which told CNET that the mask requirement on public transit will remain in effect for now.

Ride-share services end mask requirement

Uber has lifted its mask mandate for riders and drivers as of April 19. "If you ever feel uncomfortable, you can always cancel the trip," it says on its site. Lyft has also dropped its mask mandate, and now says wearing masks is optional for everyone in the car.

Both Lyft and Uber are now also allowing passengers to sit in the front seat of the car.

