It's hot, it's sunny and you want to hit the beach (or lay out on your front lawn because #socialdistancing). Don't forget to slather on the SPF -- but not with that crusty bottle of sunscreen you found in the depths of last year's beach bag. Before heading to the shore this summer, make sure you're not using expired sunscreen, because, yes, sunscreen can expire and when it does, it's not as protective.

When does sunscreen expire?

The Food and Drug Administration mandates that all sunscreens maintain their full strength for three years -- so, if you have leftover sunscreen at the end of the summer, you should be able to safely use it for two more summers.

Some sunscreen manufacturers print the expiration date on the bottle or label, but not all do. When you buy a bottle of sunscreen, check for an expiration date. If it doesn't have one, write the date of purchase in permanent marker.

Theoretically, if you're using sunscreen in the recommended way -- putting it on any bare skin when you go into direct sunlight for any length of time -- you shouldn't have much leftover year to year.

If you have a bottle of sunscreen that you're not sure about, use your best judgement: When's the last time you remember using that sunscreen? Does the bottle itself seem old? If you think it's over three years old, it probably is.

Other hints that your SPF might be ineffective include:

Consistency: If the sunscreen is very watery or chunky, it may be expired.

Color: If it appears an unusual shade, it's probably expired.

Smell: If it smells different than it did when you bought it (or smells weird in general), it may be expired.

Can you use expired sunscreen?

Using expired sunscreen won't hurt you directly -- as in, it won't do anything to your skin -- but it could set you up for a gnarly sunburn. And, as you already know, sunburns indicate unprotected sun exposure, which is directly related to your risk of developing skin cancer and premature aging.

The expiration date is there for a reason: to let you know if that sunscreen is still effective. It's always a good idea to buy a new bottle of sunscreen if yours is expired. For ultimate skin protection (or if you're just not about tanning under the actual sun) try a sunless self-tanner instead.

