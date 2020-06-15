Here's when Disney is reopening its global theme parks following COVID-19 closures

Corinne Reichert/CNET

With its theme parks closed indefinitely during the spread of COVID-19, many are wondering when Disneyland and Walt Disney World will reopen. The theme parks in Anaheim, California, and Orlando, Florida, have been closed since March 12 due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus. Both Shanghai Disney and Hong Kong Disney closed in late January, followed by the Tokyo Disney Resort in late February. Disneyland Paris closed March 12.

Until they reopen, you can enjoy theme park content through the Disney Magic Moments website like virtual ride-throughs of attractions, Disney World's Happily Ever After fireworks show, a viewing of Disneyland's new Magic Happens parade and sing-alongs with the Dapper Dans from Main Street.

Disneyland: July 17

Disneyland has announced plans to reopen July 17, on the 65th anniversary of the resort. The announcement in June came despite Gov. Gavin Newsom's plan to reopen California saying the "highest risk" venues like concerts, convention centers and sports with live audiences cannot reopen until "therapeutics have been developed." A COVID-19 vaccine isn't likely until 2021.

The phased reopening will begin with the Downtown Disney shopping and dining district on July 9, followed by both theme parks -- Disneyland and California Adventure -- on July 17 and then the Grand Californian Hotel & Spa and Paradise Pier Hotel on July 23, Disney said Wednesday.

Parades and nighttime spectaculars like fireworks are cancelled for now. Character meet and greets will also be unavailable, although the characters will still be present in the parks. The launch of Disneyland's newest area, the Marvel-themed land Avengers Campus, is still postponed indefinitely from its original July launch.

Walt Disney World: July 11

Disney plans to reopen Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom on July 11, followed by Epcot and Hollywood Studios on July 15. The Orlando parks will have social distancing and wellness measures, including temperature screenings, wearings masks, keeping guests six feet apart while lining up for attractions and a guest reservation system to limit capacity.

Fireworks, parades and character meet and greets have been suspended. Disney World also isn't selling any new tickets for now -- instead, it will focus on guests who have existing tickets and reservations, like those who made bookings prior to the pandemic and had to postpone, as well as annual passholders.

Disney World resorts and hotels will begin reopening next month, starting with Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground on June 22.

Disney Springs shopping and dining area reopened May 20 with limited parking, fewer entrances, temperature screening before entry, masks required, physically distanced lines and barriers, reduced hours, no entertainment and more sanitization and disinfectant. Disney-owned stores and restaurants in Disney Springs began reopening May 27.

Disneyland Shanghai: May 11

Disney CEO Bob Iger announced May 5 that the Shanghai park would reopen Monday, May 11. It has limits on attendance, a reservation system to gain entry to the park, an entry control system, social distancing requirements, tape markings keeping guests distanced while in lines for rides, masks, temperature screenings, contact tracing and government-required health procedures.

Shanghai began opening restaurants and stores on March 9 in Disneytown, Wishing Star Park and at the Shanghai Disneyland Hotel, requiring all guests to undergo temperature screening, present a green Shanghai QR health code at dining venues, constantly wear a mask and "maintain respectful social distances at all times."





Hong Kong Disneyland: June 18

Hong Kong Disneyland said on June 15 that it will reopen on June 18 with reduced capacity, enhanced health measures and a new reservation system.

An update posted on the website for Hong Kong Disneyland says all guests will undergo a temperature screening when entering the park and will be required to wear face masks. Social distancing measures will also be put in place in lines, restaurants, attraction vehicles and other areas throughout the park. Attractions that require close interaction, like character experiences, will be temporarily suspended.

The resort will also gradually resume its hotel services.

Tokyo Disney Resort: Post-June 2020

Japan began reopening in late May, with schools, restaurants and most other businesses now open again. An update on June 4 from Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea said it will decide a reopening date once the government's guidance has lifted.

Disneyland Paris: September 2020

France is one of the hardest-hit European nations. French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe reopened stores and schools as of May 11, beaches June 1 and restaurants and cafes June 2. Public events with more than 5,000 people are against the law until September.

The latest update from Disneyland Paris came on June 10, when it noted the parks would "remain closed until further notice." You can get a refund if your planned trip was booked to take place prior to July 14.

