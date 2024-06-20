What Are Bunion Correctors, and Can They Cure Bunions?

Bunions are bony deformities that develop on a toe joint. They usually occur in the big toe and cause the joint to protrude to the side at an unnatural angle. Because your toe is out of alignment, wearing shoes and standing for a long time can become increasingly painful. While about 1 in 3 Americans are estimated to have a bunion, they occur most often in women.

Surgical intervention is the only proven cure for this condition. Still, there are other treatments. This includes bunion correctors, sometimes called toe spacers, which help force your toe back into temporary alignment and reduce pain.

What are bunion correctors?

As Utah registered physician assistant Rachel Lowe explains, "Bunion correctors are orthopedic devices that assist in repositioning the big toe and protrusions that are often related to bunionitis." The devices can take several forms, including splints, and are "aimed at reducing pressure on the bulge while improving the foot's position," according to Lowe. Part of a splint typically wraps around your foot, while the end wraps around your big toe to create separation.

Not only can bunion correctors limit the pressure on your bunion, but ideally, they also alleviate some or all of the associated pain. While bunion correctors are most commonly used on the big toe, more rarely they may be used on other toes. This includes cases of a tailor's bunion. Also called bunionettes, these types of bunions appear at the base of a pinky toe, often after wearing ill-fitting shoes over a period of time. You may also get bunionettes from activities that push your pinky toe toward the next toe.

You can find bunion correctors on Amazon and at big-box stores like Target and CVS. Some major brands, including Dr. Scholl's, manufacture this type of product, but generic brands may work just as well. Prices typically fall between about $10 and $50 depending on the brand and type of toe spacer.

Types of bunion correctors

There are a variety of different bunion correctors available. The right one for you may depend on the severity of your condition, your comfort and when you need to wear the correcting device. There are correctors available for both day and night use.

Dr. Rob Hermann, a podiatric surgeon in Adelaide, Australia, names the following types of bunion correctors as the most common:

Splints: Most people wear splints at night. They're designed to hold the toe in a straighter position. They may fit exclusively over your toe or wrap around your foot.

Most people wear splints at night. They're designed to hold the toe in a straighter position. They may fit exclusively over your toe or wrap around your foot. Toe separators: Toe separators are small devices that fit between your toes to keep them apart and prevent overlapping. They often fit over the big toe and second toe.

Toe separators are small devices that fit between your toes to keep them apart and prevent overlapping. They often fit over the big toe and second toe. Bunion pads and cushions: These soft correctors provide cushioning to reduce pressure and friction on the bunion. They come as a small adhesive pad placed directly on the bunion. More rarely, you may see this called a bunion shield.

These soft correctors provide cushioning to reduce pressure and friction on the bunion. They come as a small adhesive pad placed directly on the bunion. More rarely, you may see this called a bunion shield. Orthotic inserts: Custom or over-the-counter inserts that fit into footwear can provide support and redistribute pressure across the foot.

Custom or over-the-counter inserts that fit into footwear can provide support and redistribute pressure across the foot. Bunion socks: For everyday use, you may find that special bunion socks with built-in gel pads cushion the bunion area.

Do bunion correctors work?



A 2022 meta-analysis of 18 studies evaluated the effectiveness of non-surgical interventions for bunions (formally called hallux valgus or HV). The results were ambiguous for 10 studies. Meanwhile, the other eight studies yielded data suggesting that a combination of night splints, orthotics, physical therapy, foot taping and/or Botox could reduce bunion pain. More rarely, these measures could also change the angle of the bunion.

Unsurprisingly, the experts we talked to agree that bunion correctors are not meant to be a permanent solution. Dr. Hermann said that correctors are "more of a conservative treatment method to manage symptoms. For permanent correction, surgical options may be necessary, particularly for severe cases."

The long and short of it is that while bunion correctors are a suitable way to stop bunions from interfering with your day-to-day life, they are far from a cure-all. You are unlikely to regain proper toe alignment exclusively by using bunion correctors like splints and toe pads. Lowe recommends that bunion correctors "be employed in an integrated care package that encompasses the right shoes, physiotherapy and maybe analgesics (pain relievers)." She agrees that surgical intervention is often required for long-term bunion correction.

How long should you wear bunion correctors?

The length of time you need to wear bunion correctors will depend on the severity of the bunion and what other treatments you may be undergoing. "In most cases, noticeable improvements occur after several months of consistently wearing night splints, while daytime aligners can be worn when necessary throughout the day," said Lowe. You are unlikely to achieve results over shorter periods of time.

"Consistent use is key to achieving the best results, and it's generally recommended to follow a podiatrist's guidance on usage duration," said Dr. Hermann.

Lowe agrees that patients should talk to a medical professional about when and how long to wear bunion correctors. She says both excessive utilization and incorrect application can lead to more problems.

Because bunion correctors require regular wear, it's important to find one that is comfortable and well fitted. If you're unsure, talk to your doctor about which corrector is right for you, in addition to discussing how long to use it. Bunion correctors aren't meant to reverse bunions completely. If your condition turns into a long-term problem or pain escalates, talk to your doctor about other options for your situation.

The best bunion treatments

The only permanent treatment for most bunions is surgery. As the Mayo Clinic explains it, this surgery is not one-size-fits-all. There are several procedures that could be recommended by your doctor, depending on your bunions. Some patients may need more than one procedure to achieve full correction. These may include removing tissue from around your joint, removing part of your big toe bone, realigning other toes to help your big toe straighten out and permanently joining the bones of your big toe.

Bunion surgery is not typically recommended for cosmetic reasons. If you are not in significant pain, consider the following non-surgical treatments:

Wide shoes: Wearing wide-toe shoes will give your toes room to breathe and can keep your joints better aligned. They are especially useful for people who are on their feet all day without the chance to go barefoot. Get fitted for your next pair of running or walking shoes.

Wearing wide-toe shoes will give your toes room to breathe and can keep your joints better aligned. They are especially useful for people who are on their feet all day without the chance to go barefoot. Get fitted for your next pair of running or walking shoes. Physiotherapy: Range-of-motion exercises and manual therapy may improve the strength of your joints and reduce stress to the joints.

Range-of-motion exercises and manual therapy may improve the strength of your joints and reduce stress to the joints. Bunion correctors: As mentioned above, bunion correctors are also an effective pain-relieving treatment for many patients.

As mentioned above, bunion correctors are also an effective pain-relieving treatment for many patients. Lidocaine patches: The Bunion Institute mentions that lidocaine patches can often work up to 12 hours to numb the area of your bunion and eliminate pain.

How to prevent bunions

Women are more at risk of getting bunions than men, perhaps because wearing high heels and other narrow-toe shoes puts people at risk of developing the condition. According to one study in the Journal of Foot and Ankle Research, more than 23% of women globally report having bunions, while only 11.43% of men have them.

Bunions are hereditary and most likely to develop in people over age 60. Still, there are precautions anyone can take to prevent getting bunions. If you already have a bunion, these measures could stop the condition and its associated pain from worsening.

Wearing the right shoes: The Cleveland Clinic suggests that wearing the right shoes is the best way to avoid bunions. Specifically, avoid shoes that push your toes together and/or have a pointed tip. Try on new dress shoes or running shoes at the end of the day when your feet may be more swollen.

Strength training: The Bunion Institute says that even mild weight lifting or resistance training can strengthen joints. In turn, this could prevent bunions or slow their growth.

Wearing split-toe socks or inserts: Keeping your big toe in alignment and the pressure off your feet may prevent bunions. Bunion socks and gel inserts may help you avoid developing bunions.

Doing toe exercises: If you work a physical job that doesn't allow for a lot of sitting breaks, try exercises to strengthen the muscles around your joint. These could include picking up small objects with your toes or spreading your toes in and out repeatedly.