Walmart will soon require shoppers to wear masks

Walmart

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website

If you go shopping at Walmart after this week, you'll have to wear a mask -- the retail giant will require customers to wear face coverings from Monday, July 20. The requirement will also extend to Walmart-owned wholesale retailer Sam's Club.

"As the number of confirmed cases has spiked in communities across the country recently, so too have the number and types of face covering mandates being implemented," Walmart COO Dacona Smith and Sam's Club COO Lance de la Rosa wrote in a Wednesday release. "Currently about 65% of our more than 5,000 stores and clubs are located in areas where there is some form of government mandate on face coverings."

Walmart will post signs and station designated "Health Ambassador" employees outside store entrances to remind shoppers to wear a mask.

COVID-19 spreads mainly through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. These droplets can then land in the mouths or noses of other people, or be inhaled into the lungs. The CDC recommends that everyone wear a cloth face covering while in public, especially when other social distancing measures can't be practiced, to avoid spreading the coronavirus.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.