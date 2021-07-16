Vaccinated Americans may be able to visit Canada next month

Chris Monroe/CNET

Americans who've been fully vaccinated may be able to visit Canada for non-essential travel in the middle of August, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told leaders of the country's provinces on Thursday. The border between the countries has been closed since the early days of the pandemic.

"Canada would be in a position to welcome fully vaccinated travelers from all countries by early September," Trudeau said in the call.

The country leads the G20 nations in vaccination rates, Trudeau said, with around 80% of eligible Canadians vaccinated with their first dose and over 50% of eligible Canadians fully vaccinated.

