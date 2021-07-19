Vaccinated Americans allowed to visit Canada starting Aug. 9

Chris Monroe/CNET

Americans who've been fully vaccinated will be able to visit Canada for non-essential travel starting Aug. 9, health officials for the country said on Monday. The border between the countries has been closed since the early days of the pandemic.

To be eligible for entry, US citizens and permanent residents must be fully vaccinated, asymptomatic and show a negative COVID-19 molecular test. People will also have to submit travel info via the ArriveCAN app or web portal and be prepared to show a paper or digital copy of their vaccination card to authorities if needed.

Fully vaccinated travelers won't need to quarantine when arriving in Canada. Children under 12 -- who aren't yet eligible to get a COVID vaccine -- also won't need to quarantine if traveling with a fully vaccinated parent or guardian but will still need to meet all testing requirements. Officials also said unvaccinated children should avoid group settings such as camps and daycares during the first 14 days after their arrival in Canada.

The change comes after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said last week that he expected Canada to start welcoming "fully vaccinated travelers from all countries by early September."

Canada's Public Health Agency on Monday said the government plans to open the border to any fully vaccinated travelers on Sept. 7, provided that "the domestic epidemiologic situation remains favourable."

Canada leads the G20 nations in vaccination rates, Trudeau said last week, with around 80% of eligible Canadians vaccinated with their first dose and over 50% of eligible Canadians fully vaccinated.

