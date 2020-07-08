Use doggie DNA to find out your pup's breed for just $99

Embark

At-home DNA kits are all the rage these days, with a little saliva unlocking all sorts of information about your family history and genetic health. So why should humans have all the fun? If you've ever wanted to see what science has to say about your dog's breed and ancestry, you're in luck, if you move fast. Until midnight tonight, you can get the when you apply coupon code FLASHSALE at checkout. That's down from the regular price of $129.

Embark's kit reveals the precise breed breakdown, screening for over 350 dog breeds, types, and varieties. And borrowing a page from human DNA kits, Embark shares your pooch's ancestry, tracing his or her lineage back though its great grandparents. For fun, your results even give you access to some of your doggie relatives. The app lets you find, message, and meet families with dogs who share your dog's DNA. In other words, the Canine Finder helps you find your dog's cousins, and maybe you can set up a play date at the local dog park.

Embark says that the company uses a research-grade genotyping platform developed in partnership with Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine, which allows it to offer the most accurate breed breakdown on the market. Don't worry, you don't have to painstakingly collect saliva in a test tube -- a 30-second swab of the inside of your dog's cheek is all it takes to get the ball rolling.

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.