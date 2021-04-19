US warns against travel to 80% of all countries due to COVID-19

Sarah Tew/CNET

The US is planning to issue Level 4: Do Not Travel advisories for around 80% of all nations across the globe, the Department of State announced Monday. The travel advisories will be updated this week "to better reflect" current COVID-19 health notices about other countries from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

"The Department of State strongly recommends US citizens reconsider all travel abroad," a press release from the department said. "This does not imply a reassessment of the current health situation in a given country, but rather reflects an adjustment in the State Department's Travel Advisory system to rely more on CDC's existing epidemiological assessments."

Read more: Vaccine passports for COVID-19: How they'll be a part of global travel

The department did not say which countries would be added to the list.



The US has vaccinated tens of millions more people than every other nation in the world, with more than 76 million people living in America now vaccinated against COVID-19 according to data from John Hopkins University. India, in second place, has fully vaccinated almost 16.5 million people, and is followed by the UK, Brazil, Turkey, Russia, Indonesia and Germany. The US sits just outside the top 10 in terms of proportion of the population fully vaccinated, at 23%.

The news comes as global deaths from COVID surpassed 3 million on Monday.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.