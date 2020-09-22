CNET también está disponible en español.

US tops 200,000 deaths from COVID-19

Global deaths are almost at 1 million.

COVID-19 has caused 200,000 deaths in the US.

 Angela Lang/CNET

The novel coronavirus has caused 200,284 deaths in the US as of Tuesday morning, according to tracking numbers from John Hopkins University. The news comes less than two months after the US hit 150,000 deaths. Globally, more than 966,000 people have died from COVID-19.

More than 31 million people have tested positive for the coronavirus, almost 7 million of whom are in the US. 

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, has rapidly spread across the globe. India has the second-highest number of cases, at 5.6 million, followed by Brazil at 4.6 million, Russia at 1.1 million, Colombia at 770,000 and Peru at 768,000.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has told states to be prepared for a vaccine to arrive by the end of next month. Others say that timeline is unlikely.

